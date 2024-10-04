Arteta was absolutely right not to replace Martinelli with Nico Williams in the summer

Spain's midfielder #17 Nico Williams celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP) (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

All summer, Arsenal was linked with a move for a dynamic winger who could compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Yes, Arsenal eventually signed Raheem Sterling, but before him, Spanish winger Nico Williams was one player they were keen on.

Williams shined in 2023-24, single-handedly steering Athletic Bilbao to one of its finest league runs with his 8 goals and 19 assists in 37 games. He capped his excellent performances with Bilbao with outstanding performances at the Euros, stepping up and giving Spain a European triumph, not only with his two goals but also with his dribbling, trickery, and ability to take on defenders, laying the groundwork for Spain’s dominance over opponents.

Most teams wanted to sign him after his brilliant performance last season and at Euro 24. His £47 million release clause was tempting to use. However, rumours circulated that his salary demands had scared off teams such as Arsenal. He didn’t leave Bilbao, so is there a reason to be disappointed that he didn’t make the switch to Arsenal?

Williams’ performances this season haven’t exactly made headlines, so there’s really no need to be disappointed she didn’t sign. This season, he has only one goal and no assists in eight games across all competitions. If he were Gabriel Martinelli, some would consider him finished. Despite facing criticism all summer, the Brazilian winger now boasts a goal and two assists, which is promising.

The plan may have been for Williams to replace Martinelli, but clearly that would not be an upgrade. We often overlook what we have when we’re surrounded by shiny new toys, yet almost every footballer experiences a period of poor performance. Williams did not join Arsenal, and there is absolutely no need to regret that decision.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…