Arteta was ‘really pleased’ with Arsenal’s ‘dominant’ display against Leicester

Mikel Arteta was ‘really pleased’ with his Arsenal side’s performance in their 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium yesterday.
The Gunners came sprinting out the gates and took control of the tie, and their early goal only moved to pile pressure on the Foxes, who were made to look like the away team for large spells.
While goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale soaked up plenty of the plaudits, the reality is that every player deserved their place in the team and was impressive in their own right, and the manager was especially happy because of the opposition they faced.
“Some phases probably yes, because of the opponents we had in front of us and because to come here is tough,” Arteta told media after the final whistle as quoted at Arsenal.com.
“I am really pleased with the way we played, the character we showed right from the beginning, to be dominant and impose the game we wanted to play. There were moments as well when we had to suffer, they came at us, they changed the formation and they created some issues. You have to dig in and there were some big individual performances to get through those moments, but then we were able to change the game and the momentum again and get control and we could have scored the third one. So I am really pleased.”
It certainly was one of our most impressive performances, one that felt especially pleasing as I had the feeling it wasn’t going to be our day before kick-off.
The reality turned out to be way better than I had expected, with our side playing to a level that I wasn’t sure we had. Should we be able to find a consistent level anything close to that, we could well be on course for a swift return to the top four, but it is certainly early days before we can be confident of such a thing.
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
He has every right to be pleased.
A good win yes
Dominant absolutely not
Leicester Arsenal
Shots 16. 9
Shots on target. 8. 5
Possession 65%. 35%
Passes 621. 342
Difference was Ramsdale had a worldly
DK, in the immortal words of the Great and Honourable Seroti “ure the one who is acting dick measuring and idiotic” so how dare you even attempt to bring any rational thought into the equation…shame on you for using your eyes for their intended purposes…half my kingdom for a suffocating pillow
Jeez, what happened your “refuting with argument”
You’ve gone into attack mode again. I suggest you stop the insults now….
Most telling stat;
Arsenal 3 points
Leicester 0 points
Ah yes good old Seroti read the comment 3 times ,I’m still at a loss of what he was going on about .
Just another defensive poster who for some strange reason won’t hear a bad word said against the magician(maverick) Arteta
Ment for TRVL☝️