Arteta was right to rest Saka in favour of Trossard against Leeds

On Saturday evening, Leeds United visited the Emirates Stadium in a blockbuster Premier League match against Arsenal to attempt to impede the Gunners title charge. Arteta chose to refresh his attack by shockingly benching Bukayo Saka in favour of a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli.

The decision to bench Saka did not backfire, as Arsenal’s offensive play proved too much for Leeds even without the 21-year-old. The Gunners won a penalty in the 35th minute, which Gabriel Jesus converted to score his first goal for Arsenal since October 1, 2022 (after 6 months) and force a 1-0 lead for the Gunners at halftime.

Arsenal’s second goal came in the 47th minute, when Ben White was assisted by Gabriel Martinelli, giving the Gunners a 2-0 advantage. Gabriel Jesus scored the Gunners’ third goal in the 55th minute after being helped by Leandro Trossard, giving him his first brace for the club this season.

I bet Arsenal fans were impressed with Gabriel Jesus’ return to form and his ability to influence the match like a superstar, and if they had a chance, they’d probably urge Arteta to start him in the final nine games.

We mentioned Gabriel Jesus “was back” before the Leeds game, but we had no idea he’d put in a five-star effort this weekend. We don’t know how Arteta will line up the next time they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, but many would hope that Gabriel Jesus is fit to continue pulling the strings in Arteta’s attack.

