Arteta was right to rest Saka in favour of Trossard against Leeds

On Saturday evening, Leeds United visited the Emirates Stadium in a blockbuster Premier League match against Arsenal to attempt to impede the Gunners title charge. Arteta chose to refresh his attack by shockingly benching Bukayo Saka in favour of a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli.
The decision to bench Saka did not backfire, as Arsenal’s offensive play proved too much for Leeds even without the 21-year-old. The Gunners won a penalty in the 35th minute, which Gabriel Jesus converted to score his first goal for Arsenal since October 1, 2022 (after 6 months) and force a 1-0 lead for the Gunners at halftime.
Arsenal’s second goal came in the 47th minute, when Ben White was assisted by Gabriel Martinelli, giving the Gunners a 2-0 advantage. Gabriel Jesus scored the Gunners’ third goal in the 55th minute after being helped by Leandro Trossard, giving him his first brace for the club this season.
I bet Arsenal fans were impressed with Gabriel Jesus’ return to form and his ability to influence the match like a superstar, and if they had a chance, they’d probably urge Arteta to start him in the final nine games.
We mentioned Gabriel Jesus “was back” before the Leeds game, but we had no idea he’d put in a five-star effort this weekend. We don’t know how Arteta will line up the next time they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, but many would hope that Gabriel Jesus is fit to continue pulling the strings in Arteta’s attack.
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
You are right.
Even when Saka was brought in midway into the second half, I personally thought his introduction was unnecessary. I thought he should have been left to rest through the game. There was no need risking him when we were virtually cruising over Leeds
I thought exactly the same.the game was won and there was no need to introduce him.MA should have given someone else a run.
Was hoping Teinrny would have given a good run with one eye on Anfield.
Saka introduction was unnecessary, maybe left Jesus on for his hat
.
We have less options in our defense and Anfield is a game for Tinenry.
Surely the gaffer must have a plan
That and his decision to replace TP5 with Jorginho were solid calls. Would like to see them all play against l/pool at any Pont in the game.
Coyg.
Saka had been ill the day before so wasn’t rested, he was under the weather so wasn’t risked, he was not rested as the article suggests. However with a big game on Sunday it’s a blessing in disguise.
As was Ben White with stomach issues & a few others apparently, and not for the first time this season.