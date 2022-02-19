Arteta “wasn’t shocked” by opening day defeat at Brentford

Who can forget Arsenal’s incredible start to this season when we lost our three opening games, including the unlikely 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day.

We knew we already had Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eddie Nketiah out injured, and when Lacazette and Aubameyang were also missing on the day, along with a few Covid victims as well, the Arsenal teamsheet looked like a side we would play in an early League Cup game.

It was revealed afterwards that the game came very close to being postponed, and it is telling that we are only likely to see four or five of the team that played that day on the pitch again this afternoon.

Our defeat caused uproar amongst Arsenal fans, but Mikel Arteta revealed yesterday that he “wasn’t shocked” that we were outplayed by Brentford. The Boss told Arsenal.com: “We knew the difficulties that we were going to have on the opening game in the league, which is always difficult, but with the amount of players out that we had, with the team that we played on the day and with a newly-promoted team who had done exceptionally well, I wasn’t shocked because I knew it was going to be very difficult.

“That has been proven because they have made life really, really difficult for any team that has been playing there regardless of the level of that team. We haven’t been the only ones that has suffered against them, that’s for sure.”

But now the Bees are coming to the Emirates but will be facing a very different Arsenal side that will be all out for revenge.

Dare I say it should be an easy win this time around? I will be shocked if it isn’t!

Onwards and Upwards!

COYG!

