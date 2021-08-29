Arteta: “We were competitive” (until Man City’s first goal)

It must have been very difficult for Mikel Arteta to come out and speak to the press after Arsenal’s unprecedented third defeat in a row at Man City.

The pressure is now really on the Spaniard, and the 5-0 demolition to his old boss was never going to make it any easier for him to bear, and after the game, Arteta did try to defend his players, but only up until “the first action”

In his interview with the media and Arsenal.com after the match, they decided to use a massive understatement, and asked if he was feeling the frustration of the way things were going. “Really big, really disappointed with he things that happened on the pitch.” he said.

“Obviously the summary after three games and losing the three of them it doesn’t make it any easier.

“I think we started the game really well and took the game where we wanted, we were really competitive but in the first action, the ball is wide, we didn’t stop the cross or deal with the runners or defend the box well enough, and if you do that here it is impossible to win a football match as there are so many basic things that have to be done better.

“After that we conceded the second one a few minutes later, which I think is a clear punch on Calum Chambers’ face, so I don’t know how the goal is allowed to [stand]. We continued and after another 20 minutes Granit gets the red card and we have to play 60 minutes with 10 men against the best team in the league. A very difficult day, yeah.”

Hell, it was a difficult day for him, the players, and the fans who poured out their frustration on JustArsenal after the game.

But, to look on the postive side, things can only get better from now on, can’t they?

Surely they can’t get any worse!