Arteta welcomes Kylian Mbappe links to Arsenal but is he being serious?

Arsenal requires a new striker, and there’s no denying that Kylian Mbappe would be a transformative addition to the squad.

Despite being one of the top clubs in England and performing well this season, Arsenal hasn’t traditionally been seen as a frontrunner in the race to sign Mbappe.

Surprisingly, in recent days, the Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Emirates as he approaches a potential exit from PSG. Recent reports even suggest that he has informed PSG of his intention to leave in the summer, sparking growing interest in his signature, especially given the suspense around his next club.

The prospect of Mbappe joining the current Arsenal team has fans dreaming of winning every trophy in England and Europe. While asked about the potential transfer, Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal is big enough to be in contention for such a high-profile signing.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Well, when there is a player of that calibre we always have to be in the conversation.

‘But as you said, it looks to be going a different way.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbappe would be a stunning signing if we can pull it off, but even Arteta seems to know that the Frenchman is moving to another club.

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…