Arteta will be keeping an eye on Smith-Rowe’s performance at the U21 Euros tonight

Yesterday evening the Euro Under 21 Championship kicked off.

It hasn’t received much attention in the UK, and you have to go on UEFA’s website to watch any of the games.

Other countries take these underage tournaments more seriously than England do.

Other Associations over the years have included any players who qualify for the completion no matter if they have been capped by the senior sides.

Germany and Spain had a policy of using the underage World Cups and Euros so their youngsters would garner as much experience of knock out football as possible.

Both credited their last World Cup to this philosophy, having a squad who grew up together.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Nesta, Chillini, Hummels, Ivanovic, Lampard, Pirlo, Xavi, Ozil, Raul Totti……. All talent who used this platform to announce themselves to the World stage.

Smith Rowe has been called up by England who open their account against the Czech of Republic tonight (Thursday).

It might be a reflection of where he stands in the Arsenal pecking order that Arteta hasn’t put up any resistance to him playing this summer after a gruelling season, despite Smith Rowe having played three times under Southgate.

Our manager might feel that the next 3 weeks could be crucial to the players development.

It appears that Smith Rowe hasn’t really been trusted since surgery.

Maybe Arteta didn’t want to rush the midfielder back, and couldn’t take the gamble on his fitness during a title race, but the concern is the Spaniard feels Smith Rowe has lost something since his injury?

We all know how ruthless our boss can be once he feels you don’t suit his system.

So, Smith Rowe could use this trophy as a prop to get back in the first team at club level.

The good go missing when the pressure increases, the great step up.

Man City demonstrated that in April and May.

Arteta will be monitoring his youngster in the next month. He will want to see how he responds to the expectation.

How does he cope in an environment where he’s one of the older players and is being relied on the be one of the Three Lions best players?

Does he have the courage to demand the ball?

Does he have the bravery to attempt something special?

Does he then the take initiative when things are going wrong?

Does he have their leadership qualities to dictate to others?

Or does he hide, not making movements off the ball?

Does he just play the safe pass?

Does he shy away wanting possession?

Does he go missing the moment he faces adversity?

This could be a crucial moment In Smith Rowe’s career.

Good luck to him and Tavares at the Euros

