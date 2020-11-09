Arteta will be under pressure if he doesn’t improve our attack quickly

Arteta under pressure now, and rightly so by ThirdManJW
Well that was a painful watch! Another Arsenal defeat, and another game where we’ve looked devoid of ideas in the final third. I think it’s fair to say, that the pressure will start to mount as of now for Arteta.
It’s still too early to really make a judgement on Arteta, and overall, we have massively improved under his leadership. Defensively, we have never looked better over the last 12 years or so. Defending was priority number one, and I am so pleased that Arteta put his focus on that straight away. Arteta has done wonders so far, given his inexperience, and what he inherited, but if there is a chink in his armour, it’s his tactical approach for attacking.
Arsenal have definitely progressed under Arteta, but I would argue, that our attacking game has regressed. We have never been a free flowing attacking side under him, but we seem to have only got worse at attacking this season. The performance against Villa was more of an anomaly, as we have rarely looked so bad from start to finish, but our lack of threat in the final third was more of a familiar trend.
This is where the pressure will start to come from, because Arteta cannot seem to find a solution to this problem…as of yet. We should remember, that Arteta is still learning the game, and is less than a year in charge at Arsenal, so he may be able to solve our attacking problems. What’s also encourerging, is that Arteta has acknowledged that this is something he needs to work on.
Other managers might just swat aside such criticisms, ignoring the issue, but Arteta has identified it, and seemingly, wants to fix it. The question is, can he fix it?
The signs don’t look too good at the moment. The likes of Laca, and Willian have been very poor this season, and Pepe is inconsistent, but Arteta isn’t helping them. We are really struggling to create in the final third, and even Auba barely gets a look at goal these days. I am very worried, because we don’t seem to be improving in the final third either. So, whilst Arteta is trying to solve this problem, he’s struggling to do so. Despite my concerns, I am willing to give Arteta a lot more time, but if we continue to struggle in front of goal, one can imagine that the fans will start becoming more and more restless, as will I.
As an Arsenal fan, the balance between attack and defence has been so frustrating over the last 12 years or so. During Wenger’s final decade it was a brilliant attack, and woeful defending, and now it’s brilliant defending, and woeful attacking! Ironically, we actually looked at our best in regards to balance, under Emery. For the majority of his first season, before it all went to pot!
How big a worry is our attacking game? Are we even improving in this area under Arteta?
ThirdManJW
You didn’t say that last week when we beat man U.
It took Watford who are now relegated to beat Liverpool.A team that has won CL and was wining EPL.
EPL has surprise packages and this lost could be one of the.
Fans should have a little bit of patience.
Patience???? We haven’t scored from open play in over 6 hours I believe, that’s terrible!
And did that statistics include the number of chances Laca and Auba have spurned? We need to also put some perspective to these statistics! Laca must repay the faith the coach has placed in him… Arteta cannot simply go on tinkering the attack and by the way, is it Eddie that should now start… Or Folarin? We say play Auba down the middle, and have you noticed Auba’s ball holding capability is abjectly horrible, his heading and chest control is very poor! Auba has little in dribbling… So he is definitely best from the wings… I can imagine that when Arteta plays Auba down the middle and things don’t work, we will return to blame Arteta…. No one blamed Arteta for ultra defensive tactics when he won the FA… Now we come blaming Arteta and fail to realize that the players must be blamed for a poor showing yesterday…
So we change coach just like that? Please we need to be more discerning when we watch the games and be able to see things with perspective!
Arsenal are becoming a mid table club Chelsea, Tottenham even Everton and Leicester are moving ahead of us.We must buy the Leicester scouts they find brilliant replacement for their star players at least we will buy quality young players
“Brilliant defending” is being generous in the extreme.Holding and Bellerin were abject yesterday so no surprise to find the 3 Villa goals were conceived down their left flank.
Yes, “brilliant defending” is going some.
Dixon, Adams, Bould & Winterburn: that was brilliant defending through my rose coloured specs!
Lauren, Campbell, Toure, Cole anyone?
Apologies, I digress. But what memories!
Cohen, Charlton, Moore, Wilson!
They think it’s all over.
It is now!
@Grandad
Brilliant in comparison to what we’ve been used to over the last 12 years or so, but of course, nothing compared to Campbell, Lauren, Adams, Keown, Cole, etc
Arsenal attacking front is the weakest in the EPL. Laca is a waste of space upfront. He doesn’t know the position to take when the team is attacking. When he’s given the final pass, he completely misses those glorious goalscoring opportunities.
Our attack is blant and without creativity.
Brilliant defending results in draws. Yet we have a 4 on L column. Our goal difference is -1.
I do agree though that if the front 3 can get going, that would take some of the pressure of our defense as well, so back 4 not solely to blame on that.
“Arsenal have definitely progressed under Arteta,” – is that a joke?
stop lying to urselves, we have made no progress under arteta, the man has a worse record than emery now. Deluded Arsenal fans.
FA cup win is enough to cover all arteta faults now?
We all need to drop the hyperbole and accept that you sometimes have bad days at the office, especially when you’re trying to build a team. Team’s not anywhere near perfect, but it’s still very much a work in progress. For now, I trust Arteta to get it right in the end.
Perhaps Arteta should consider an assistant coach who can help coach on the attacking side. I say perhaps because maybe Arteta can figure it out, perhaps not. Clearly it is a concern at this point.
What doesn’t help is playing players out of position, switching from 3-4-3 defending to 4-3-3 in attack, or trying to prove to the world how smart he is.
Honestly, what is Arteta’s style of play? We’ve seen this negative style of football under Emery and it got him sacked in a year and a half. This negative football and constantly trying to counter opposing manager’s tactics isn’t working.
Name a manager this constant chopping works for? The successful managers have a style of play, and tactically try to impose it on their opponents.
You know what Klopp, Pep, Jose, etc…. are going to do, but can you stop it? They don’t chop and change to thwart opponents, they force their style on the other team and either outplay them or lose.
They don’t win all the time, but over the long run it brings more success than negative football.
This signing praises of Arteta is our biggest downfall. Arteta have quality players as compared to Wenger in his last 10yrs. His football is boring, and his understanding of the game is very much limited. If his initial strategy fails, then he’ll run out of ideas. How can fans praise this guy when we finished mid-table last season? Arteta must go
Arteta took over mid season, with the club on its knees, won a trophy, and qualified for Europe from that position. Maybe judge him after a full season.
Thank you so much ThirdManJW!
But why are we fans devoid of perspective! Why do we have such short memories? I have been wondering that we have forgotten how bad this Arsenal team and players had become in recent times, and honestly, change cannot occur in such a short time…. I saw Arteta struggle to buy Aouar and honestly do we blame him for not getting him… Then he springs a surprise and gets Partey… We have no idea what it means to manage at Arsenal and if Arteta leaves, I bet we will all be discussing in the Championship because no coach, not even Guordiola can manage Arsenal…
Sir, can’t our fan-base see that these Arsenal players are not world class players, please let us be truthful! Arteta has brought in two solid players in Gabriel and Partey and honestly we must credit him! Even Ozil does not play and work so hard like Grealish… So can we mention any attack minded player like Grealish in the Arsenal team… So we have to allow Arteta bring in his players, while for now working with what he has…
Arteta must be given time and as for yesterday the players must be blamed the most! I strongly believe if he could have benched Xhaka then he will bench both Laca and Willian but who does he bring in… Pepe? Willock? Folarin? Nelson? Oh mine!
I don’t blame Arteta because if these same fans can criticise Wenger even after all that the Man has done for us, then Arteta is nothing to them even after winning us a trophy in 8 months!
Typical Aricle from Turdman
Can’t write one without mentioning Wenger.
Bitter 🤡 comes to mind .
Stick to your conspiracy theories because know jack sh1t about football .