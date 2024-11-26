Arteta will get a closer look at Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres in tonights crucial UCL clash

Arsenal will get a closer look at Sporting CP’s Victor Gyökeres when the two do battle in the UCL 5th game-round.

After returning to winning terms in the Premier League last weekend, the Gunners will now turn their attention to getting back to winning ways in the Champions League. Unlike against a team like Forest however, we will have to overcome a far more superior outfit in the form of Portuguese side, Sporting CP.

It will be a far tougher contest, not just because it’s away from home but also due to their incredible form. Indeed, the Lisbon-based outfit are unbeaten throughout this campaign, barring the Portuguese super cup loss (AET) to Porto at the very start of the season, which you can view as being a glorified friendly anyway.

Their only dropped points came against PSV in the UCL which is quite remarkable to say the least. Since that loss to Porto at the very start of the season, Sporting have since gone unbeaten in the subsequent 18 games till date, drawing only one in the process. The most impressive of those 17 wins is without a doubt the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester City in recent weeks. The fact that they dismantled City by that scoreline will tell us how difficult the game will be.

Sporting are currently in second place in the Champions League table behind Liverpool, and six points ahead of Porto in the domestic League after 11 games. And even more worryingly, Sporting haven’t lost a home game in any competition for over a year!

They played their first game after the departure of Ruben Amorim last week and in proper Sporting fashion this season, they absolutely blew their opponents away. They beat Amarante FC 6-0 in the Taca de Portugal, a goal scorer on the night unsurprisingly was the in-form Victor Gyökeres.

The Swedish international has been nothing short of mesmeric this campaign, scoring left, right and center for both club and country. This has seen him net over 30 goals already and we’re only in November! Because of this hot form, it has seen a whole host of top European clubs piquing interest in him. One of those clubs who had an interest even before the start of the campaign was Arsenal.

Against Sporting, Arteta and some of the club executives will get the chance to take a closer look at a player that gooners have been clamoring for us to sign, and who knows, maybe an inspired performance from the Swede will persuade the Gunners to pursue his signature with more speed. Not that we wnt him to help to beat Arsenal tonight!

Thoughts on this gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

