Arteta will keep us guessing about Saka up to kick off against Man City – but should Arsenal rest him anyway?

Saka’s injury latest

Bukayo Saka was forced to come off against RC Lens in our second game of The Champions League, after backheeling the ball he was seen clutching at his hamstring and Arteta was forced to make an early change.

After coming off with a knock against Bournemouth, Saka was back training with the squad as we approached the UCL game against Lens but there was still a question mark as to whether he would start or be rested. Some Arsenal fans were shocked to see he was starting, but personally I thought that if Saka was deemed fit enough, there was no doubt he would be starting the game.

With a few days between our clash with Lens and our big game against City this weekend, there looked to be enough time to play him for both games but after coming off on Tuesday night, it’s got Arsenal fans worried and wondering if it’s worth risking him for Sunday’s clash against Man City.

His injury is said to be not too serious and hasn’t been completely ruled out for the weekend as of yet, but Saka is clearly a huge part of this Arsenal squad and the system that Areta has tried to implement and without him, the right wing is never as dynamic.

In our games so far the ball has primarily hugged that right wing and it’s where most of our chances are created, so without Saka we lose a lot of that attacking threat.

Saka has scored 9 goals already this season and has been a big part of why we’ve looked so strong but that’s exactly why we can’t afford for any injury to get bad enough that he may miss a long period of time. Resting him feels like the right thing to do but you never know what’s going on behind the scenes.

We probably won’t know if he’s set to play ’til an hour before the game as Arteta has kept the cards close to his chest with injury concerns this season, and in true Arteta style has been very vague on whether players will be in contention to start games. Saka is a huge part of this squad and although Sunday is a massive must-win game for Arsenal, I think playing it safe would be best.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you start Saka if he’s deemed fit enough or do you think he should be rested just in case?

Daisy Mae

