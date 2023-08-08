Arteta will need to tone down his touchline passion this season or risk punishment

Mikel Arteta’s Passion: A Double-Edged Sword for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s passion for Arsenal is undeniable, a driving force evident since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019. The Spaniard’s relentless energy on the sidelines, be it instructing players, directing plays, or engaging with his assistant manager, is a testament to his dedication.

However, while his fervor undoubtedly has positive impacts, there’s a potential downside that might come into play.

The Arsenal boss might need some time to pacify his emotions

"I can't change my behaviour in three days." Mikel Arteta says he will adapt to the new rule changes which saw him pick up a yellow card on the touchlinepic.twitter.com/mULsXoFWIE — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) August 7, 2023

Arteta’s touchline dynamism can irk referees, a point exemplified in Arsenal’s recent match against Manchester City, where he was cautioned for his excessive behavior. This is where Arteta’s unbridled enthusiasm might work against him, especially considering the new rule that mandates a red-carded manager to be sent to the dressing room rather than the stands.

Arteta no doubt is a passionate man

Mikel Arteta lived every moment of the Community Shield final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kZQ0y6HYdT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 6, 2023

This poses a dilemma for the Spanish tactician, as being confined to the dressing room would hinder his direct influence on the team’s performance during the match. In an era of hyperconnectivity, the significance of the “human touch” and immediate touchline guidance can’t be underestimated.

Hence, Arteta faces the challenge of tempering his emotions to strike a balance. While his passion fuels the team’s drive, an overzealous approach could lead to a red card that diminishes his impact on crucial moments.

Finding the right balance between his fiery enthusiasm and maintaining his presence on the touchline might be the key to Arsenal’s success in the upcoming season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

