Arteta will need to tone down his touchline passion this season or risk punishment

Mikel Arteta’s Passion: A Double-Edged Sword for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s passion for Arsenal is undeniable, a driving force evident since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019. The Spaniard’s relentless energy on the sidelines, be it instructing players, directing plays, or engaging with his assistant manager, is a testament to his dedication.
However, while his fervor undoubtedly has positive impacts, there’s a potential downside that might come into play.
The Arsenal boss might need some time to pacify his emotions
"I can't change my behaviour in three days."
Mikel Arteta says he will adapt to the new rule changes which saw him pick up a yellow card on the touchlinepic.twitter.com/mULsXoFWIE
— Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) August 7, 2023
Arteta’s touchline dynamism can irk referees, a point exemplified in Arsenal’s recent match against Manchester City, where he was cautioned for his excessive behavior. This is where Arteta’s unbridled enthusiasm might work against him, especially considering the new rule that mandates a red-carded manager to be sent to the dressing room rather than the stands.
Arteta no doubt is a passionate man
Mikel Arteta lived every moment of the Community Shield final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kZQ0y6HYdT
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 6, 2023
This poses a dilemma for the Spanish tactician, as being confined to the dressing room would hinder his direct influence on the team’s performance during the match. In an era of hyperconnectivity, the significance of the “human touch” and immediate touchline guidance can’t be underestimated.
Hence, Arteta faces the challenge of tempering his emotions to strike a balance. While his passion fuels the team’s drive, an overzealous approach could lead to a red card that diminishes his impact on crucial moments.
Finding the right balance between his fiery enthusiasm and maintaining his presence on the touchline might be the key to Arsenal’s success in the upcoming season.
Writer – Yash Bisht
How is that supposed to be our problem? That passion could be his mojo so let it slide
i have no problem with the rule but i have a problem that they are failing to find a solution to referees bad decisions and bias during matches
My point exactly. Man City players were commiting prof fouls in key attacking areas on the pitch. This is clearly a tactic Pep uses. Just look at the stats 11 fouls 1 yellow. Arsenal 6 fouls 3 yellows. This is the main concern the bias of the referees why don’t they fix that.
Which referees have bias?
I understand bad / poor decisions, but Bias?
Its excellent news the world cup style added time procedures will be implemented in the upcoming campaign.
The FA must now go one step further and hire the legendary Pierluigi Collina, with a view on mentoring of officials on the whole officiating process,
If Sunday is an indication of things to come then we are in for another long season of frustration.
Arteta can not be defended for raising an imaginary card. Just wrong. He does need to calm his sometimes embarrassing behaviour. His passion which is great, is borderline insulant. Lets be honest, if it was another manager, some defenders of his behaviour would be up in arms. It just gives others ammunition. Calm down.
Agreed
OT: Romano said AS Monaco and Inter are still talking to Arsenal about Balogun, so we’d likely end up with Jesus, Nketiah, Havertz and Trossard for the CF role
Unfortunately, Juventus and Chelsea are still talking about Lukaku/ Vlahovic swap deal, despite having Broja/ Nkunku/ Jackson and approaching Wahi
You guys must stop listening to the pundits and commentators and actually watch the game or even better turn the volume off completely when watching the game at home then post match listen to the pundits you’ll be amazed.
I think the card he got on sunday should snap him into sanity.
Now he knows that anymore over the top antics will lead to even worse for him.