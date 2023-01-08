Arteta will not change despite criticism of his touchline behaviour

Mikel Arteta has come under much criticism recently for his touchline antics, as the Spaniard is always animated while managing his players in games.

He is clearly an emotional and passionate manager and it shows in how he reacts on the touchline, but not everyone loves to see it.

The likes of Richard Keys and Chris Sutton have recently said the Gunners gaffer needs to change his ways or be punished.

But the Spaniard has hit back. He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I’m not part of that debate. I think publicly they can have their opinions. I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, to play with the passion I believe the game has to be played with.

‘Every manager behaves differently regarding the circumstances. You cannot take the context out of a situation – I don’t think that is fair. That’s me! Whether I am here or on the pitch, that’s me – the good and the bad!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every manager or player shows their emotions differently and sometimes, it is hard to control them, which should be understandable.

These pundits seem to have a vendetta against the Arsenal boss and it does not make sense. Neither does their opinion count because the FA and the people in charge have not punished or even warned Arteta yet.

As long as he does not break any of their rules, we do not expect him to be in trouble anytime soon.

——————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about the importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids