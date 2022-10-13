Arteta: Wind, rain, snow or artifical turf – “We are here to win the game”

Yesterday morning, I did a post a post asking “Can Arsenal reserves handle a cold, wet, windy Thursday night in Bodo?”

I mentioned that when the game kicks off this evening it will be around 5 degrees, likely to be raining with winds of 20 mph just to add a little spice to the mixture.

Furthermore, Bodo/Glimt’s pitch is artificial turf, which makes the ball do strange things, especially when it’s raining.

In other words, it is going to be in completely different conditions to last week’s game at the Emirates, and the home team are going to much more accustomed to all of the above.

But Mikel Arteta is not interested in the differences, he doesn’t want to hear excuses, he just wants us to go out and win, no matter the circumstances. “What we think about is how we are going to win the game,” he told Arsenal.com yesterday “That’s it. How we win every three days, in different conditions, in different contexts, in different weather, in different competitions, and that’s the only way we are approaching it.

“Even if it’s windy, or rainy or snowy, that’s not an excuse. Our focus is to win every three days and find a way to do it every time.”

“Obviously, everybody is aware that there are a lot of things that are different. The speed is different, the way you can use the grass is different and we will have to adapt to it. We know that, we are here to win the game and tomorrow night for sure we are going to play on an artificial pitch.”

But one thing for sure, we are in for a very interesting evening once agan. I am looking forward to seeing the likes of Vieira, Lokonga, Nketiah, Marquinhos and Reiss Nelson taking things in their stride and scoring lots of goals.

Come on boys, show the boss you can handle anything they throw at us!

COYG!

Arteta speaks ahead of Bodo/Glimt game in cold, wet Norway

“We have to find a way to win!”

