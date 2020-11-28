Arteta – Wolves “are one of the most organised teams in the League”

Arsenal are currently on our worst start to the League season for 34 years, and with last week’s goalless draw against Leeds it means we haven’t scored a top-flight goal in open play for 476 minutes. That is just a smidgin under 8 hours of football stretched over 8 weeks of League football, and the longer it goes on the more our confidence drops.

So now is probably not a good time to welcome Wolves to the Emirates as they are also a team that rarely concedes, in fact they have the same goal ratio as Arsenal this season – Scored 9 conceded 10 – and are one point above us in the table.

Mikel Arteta is in no doubt of the task ahead, and having watched Nuno Santo’s side change formation mid-game against Southampton last week, the Spaniard sounds very worried about how to counter Wolves tactics on Sunday. “Obviously it is different and you could see the way they finished the second half in the last game [against Southampton],” Mikel Arteta said on Arsenal.com.

“We know we have to be prepared to go against both situations, in the back three formation they have different options to play as well and they are threat in different areas, so we need to get prepared like we always do.

“[It is] a really tough game, they are one of the most organised teams in the league for sure.

“They have been together for a long time, they have shown in big games against big opponents how difficult they can make it so I am expecting a difficult game against a team that dominates almost every aspect of the game I would say. They know exactly what to do.”

It is impossible for any Arsenal fan to feel confident ahead of this game, but we just have to hope that Arteta gets his tactics right and can find a solution to our goalscoring problems, but right now I wouldn’t bet against another 0-0 draw.

Would you?