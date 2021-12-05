Arteta won’t drop Aubameyang for Everton game “he’s trying”

The Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his worst goalscoring season for the Gunners in the last campaign, and was beaten by Alexandre Lacazette in the scoring table despite signing a new mammoth contract in pre-season.

We all know that he had various problems including malaria and worries about his mother’s health, but we fully expected him to return to form this season.

But sadly he has not improved and at the moment has now gone 5 games without scoring, but has also been guilty of missing many simple chances as well as half-chances he would have converted with ease a few years ago.

It has been repeated many times that perhaps Arteta should give his captain a rest and bring in any other of our large contingent of strikers, but ahead of the Everton game, Arteta has suggested he will keep faith with our highest paid player.

“You are always [concerned] when your main striker isn’t scoring goals but he is trying his hardest,” Arteta said.

“He is aware of how much we need him as a team to score goals and, at the moment, they are not coming but the rest of the things we are asking him to do, he is trying his best.”

Perhaps, with Everton out of form and conceding oodles of goals, this could be a chance for Auba to regain his confidence.

Let’s hope he is right…