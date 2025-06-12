Arteta’s Arsenal: Key Areas for Improvement Ahead of the 2025/26 Season

Arsenal look to be ending the season in good form. Following their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the Gunners have drawn 2-2 away at Anfield against Premier League champions Liverpool and defeated Newcastle United, who were pushing them to finish 2nd. With Southampton left to play, manager Mikel Arteta has already highlighted areas that need addressing this summer.

Enhancing Squad Depth

Throughout the 2024/25 campaign, Arsenal grappled with injuries to key players, including Ben White, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, which exposed the team’s lack of depth in crucial areas. Arteta has always acknowledged his squad’s limitations, stating that improvements are needed in various areas. Adding more quality in-depth will be vital if the Gunners are to compete on multiple fronts next term.

Improving Set-Piece Defence

Defending set-pieces has emerged as a vulnerability for Arsenal this season. The team has conceded far too many goals from set plays, and not just against the so-called big teams in the top-flight. In 2025/26, there must be significant improvement in this area, or the Gunners will find themselves being targeted from corners and free-kicks more often.

Maintaining Consistency In High-Pressure Matches

Arenal’s performance, particularly in the latter stages of high-pressure matches, has been inconsistent. The team’s exit from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of PSG, despite strong performances, underlines the need for greater composure and effectiveness when the pressure is on. This comes back to mental resilience and strategic adaptability.

Enhancing Goal-Scoring Efficiency

While Arsenal’s attacking play continues to be impressive, the team struggles to go from attacking play to goals, especially against strong opposition. The reliance on a small number of players for goals has highlighted the need for a more clinical attacking approach. Arteta will strengthen the forward line this summer, with the aim being to go from controlling games and being on the front foot to a team that does all of that with an end product.

Addressing Disciplinary Issues

Disciplinary issues have also had an impact on Arsenal’s season. For example, the team has received far too many red cards, and this has disrupted momentum and negatively impacted results. Implementing strategies to improve on-pitch discipline will be crucial next season, as the number of unnecessary setbacks will be reduced.

Looking Ahead

Right now, football betting odds reflect a cautious optimism regarding Arsenal’s chances next season, because everyone is waiting to see what happens this summer. Mikel Arteta has expressed a clear vision for the team, and knows what needs to change and improve and how. The Spaniard said, “We’re very clear about what we need to do to improve.” And if the Arsenal hierarchy can make these things happen for their manager, then 2025/26 could be the season that silverware returns to the Emirates for the first time in a while.

