Arteta’s Arsenal make history with best defensive start in 138 years

Arsenal’s defensive solidity has continued this campaign and, as a result, Mikel Arteta’s side have made a record-breaking start to the season. The Gunners went into the international break sitting top of the Premier League table for the first time this season. A comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham, coupled with other results going in our favour, put us a point ahead of the reigning champions. It is still early days with only ten games played, but Arsenal’s defensive strength combined with their attacking threat gives fans real belief that this could be our year.

Arsenal make history with best-ever defensive start

Speaking of defensive resilience, Arsenal have made their best start to a season defensively in their entire 138-year history. A tally of just three goals conceded after ten games in all competitions is the lowest in club history. The previous best tally was four, set 18 years ago during the 2007-08 campaign under Arsène Wenger.

The Gunners have also kept seven clean sheets from their opening fixtures, matching their best-ever record achieved on three previous occasions, the latest being in 1987-88. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal top the majority of defensive metrics in the Premier League this season, having faced the fewest shots (56), conceded the fewest goals per match (0.4) and allowed the lowest expected goals against (4.39).

Strength in depth driving success

Arsenal bolstered their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window. The additions of Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapié and Kepa Arrizabalaga have added valuable depth, while increased competition for places has raised standards across the backline. Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber have also stepped up impressively, contributing to the team’s remarkable defensive form.

Beyond the defenders, the entire squad deserves credit for their collective discipline, and Mikel Arteta along with his coaching staff should be praised for the structure and organisation that have made Arsenal so difficult to break down.

If this defensive consistency continues, Arsenal will be well positioned in their pursuit of major silverware this season.

Do you think our defence is strong enough to finally deliver the big trophies?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

