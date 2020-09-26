Why Arsenal are not worried about going to Anfield twice

Will Liverpool get revenge or will the Gunners fire out another warning! by Shenel Osman

So there’s just the matter of our next two games being back to back matches at Anfield against last seasons Premier League winners Liverpool. Not much to ask for then hey!

Having overcome them at Anfield by 2-1 in one of our last games of the season and then beating them 1-1 (5-4 on penalties) in the first game of the new season in the Community Shield, it is obvious that they will be out for revenge some way or another.

I have no doubt that if Arteta fields a strong 11 for the Premier League fixture that we can get a good result against them, as we did in the fixture towards the end of the season last season.

On our day we know we can beat anyone and why not? We have the talent and experience to be able to do so.

What remains to be seen though is what moves both managers make for the Carabao Cup tie at Anfield again just 3 days later, given that Arsenal have a home fixture against Sheffield United to contest and Liverpool face Aston Villa in what could be a tricky tie at Villa Park, before players part ways for the upcoming internationals.

Not a welcoming fixture list especially given the injuries that can occur.

Whatever teams both managers put out for the back to back games I am sure both games will produce quality, challenges, competition and goals. Something in which Arteta has taught our boys to thrive on and use in a positive way.

No matter the result we can guarantee our boys will do the utmost they can to continue their fine form (touch wood) against last season’s high flyers Liverpool. Because anything less than that would surely be questioned given the recent performances against top teams from our boys!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel