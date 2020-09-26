Why Arsenal are not worried about going to Anfield twice

Will Liverpool get revenge or will the Gunners fire out another warning! by Shenel Osman
So there’s just the matter of our next two games being back to back matches at Anfield against last seasons Premier League winners Liverpool. Not much to ask for then hey!
Having overcome them at Anfield by 2-1 in one of our last games of the season and then beating them 1-1 (5-4 on penalties) in the first game of the new season in the Community Shield, it is obvious that they will be out for revenge some way or another.
I have no doubt that if Arteta fields a strong 11 for the Premier League fixture that we can get a good result against them, as we did in the fixture towards the end of the season last season.
On our day we know we can beat anyone and why not? We have the talent and experience to be able to do so.
What remains to be seen though is what moves both managers make for the Carabao Cup tie at Anfield again just 3 days later, given that Arsenal have a home fixture against Sheffield United to contest and Liverpool face Aston Villa in what could be a tricky tie at Villa Park, before players part ways for the upcoming internationals.
Not a welcoming fixture list especially given the injuries that can occur.
Whatever teams both managers put out for the back to back games I am sure both games will produce quality, challenges, competition and goals. Something in which Arteta has taught our boys to thrive on and use in a positive way.
No matter the result we can guarantee our boys will do the utmost they can to continue their fine form (touch wood) against last season’s high flyers Liverpool. Because anything less than that would surely be questioned given the recent performances against top teams from our boys!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel
4 Comments
No we didn’t overcome them at Anfield last season.
That 2-1 win was at the Emirates.
Also Liverpool are yet to lose a single EPL game at Anfield.
That place is solid rock, it will be am Herculean task going there and winning.
It’s possible to win on Monday, but the chances are very slim.
Hey? Who said I can’t go with our chances? I’m taking the high road here and going for a solid draw or an Arsenal win as long as individual errors don’t step in
I left out their record of not losing an EPL game at Anfield has been for the past 3 years straight now
You’re not even aware that the league game at the end of last season was at the Emirates so fair to say you’re pretty clueless when it comes to football.
As for “ On our day we know we can beat anyone and why not? We have the talent and experience to be able to do so.”. That’s just patently not true but you carry on dreaming.
Like I’ve been saying about Aouar, that 35M bid isn’t it.. Watch how media will come with it’s been rejected and Arsenal will improve their offer to 40-45M then it will get accepted.
Aulas already made a tweet this morning assuring OL fans about staying, and that the offer is far from what he wants.
If you really know Aulas, you’d know he’s saying the opposite and Aouar will be with Arsenal soon.
What you’ll hear next is Arsenal went back with an improved offer after the Liverpool game on monday.
Man I just wanna watch ball, the weekends ain’t same.
BTW who’s the bozo that made the decision that Arsenal vs Liverpool needed to be on a Monday when they both have games the same Thursday?
They pull this move with Arsenal every season for the past three years, at least twice in a season, we’ve played on Monday only to travel and go play Europa league on Thursday