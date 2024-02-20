Arteta’s assistant is being reported as a target to manage Championship club

Norwich eyeing Arteta’s no 2 Carlos Cuesta

Arteta’s number 2, Carlos Cuesta is attracting the eyes of Norwich City Fc as they are on the hunt for a new manager, it is being reported on the BBC. Arsenal are expecting to have competition in keeping Arteta’s assistant at the end of the season and maybe many more football clubs.

The Spanish 25-year-old came to Arsenal from Juventus in 2020 and is held in high regard around the footballing industry, being described as one of the world’s best coaches. Having spent 4 years under Arteta the Spaniard would have learnt a lot and has now attracted interest from Championship side Norwich City and apparently other Championship clubs also.

Norwich are having a decent season but are sitting just outside the playoffs on goal difference and although there’s plenty more games to come, could be preparing for the future and have reportedly shown interest in the Arsenal assistant manager.

Cuesta has a great reputation and has worked wonders at Arsenal with the younger players, and has always been held in high regard from Arteta. If we were set to lose him it would be a big loss, but an opportunity for Cuesta to step out from behind the manager and make his own legacy as a manager.

I’m not sure if Arteta would look to stand in his way if he is interested in a bigger role at another club, but it would be a big loss for Arteta as they’ve worked so well together over the past 4 years to build up this Arsenal squad and has been a massive help in making this project work. If he does decide to go it’s being reported that it would only be in the summer after the season’s ended.

Cuesta started off his career at The Santa Catalina Atletico Academy at the age of 18 before starting his managerial Career with Atletico Madrid for their youth academy. He was then later approached and poached by Juventus for their youth academy in 2018 and then went on to join Arteta in the Premier League as his assistant manager for Arsenal in 2020.

He’s young, so he’s got a lot of time in him and given his reputation, it’s only expected that clubs will be interested in him. Hopefully for Arsenal fans he doesn’t go because Arteta and him have a great relationship that has helped build this squad but if he does go, he definitely deserves the chance.

