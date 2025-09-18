Arteta’s bold call vindicated as CL Debutant impresses vs Athletic Club

Cristhian Mosquera might just be the best £13 million Arsenal have ever spent.

The young Spaniard impressed after stepping in at Anfield, replacing the injured William Saliba. He then followed up with a commanding full debut against Nottingham Forest.

And while some remained unsure, Mosquera silenced doubters across Europe with a standout performance on his full Arsenal Champions League debut against Athletic Club.

Arteta made a bold call, starting Mosquera ahead of Saliba, who was returning from injury, and the decision paid off.

The 21-year-old delivered a defensive masterclass as Arsenal cruised to a 2–0 win over the La Liga outfit.

Media Reaction

Mosquera’s performance did not go unnoticed. Here is how the media responded:

The Daily Star wrote: “Impressed in the starting XI at the weekend and seemed equally at ease upon his return to Spain on Tuesday evening.”

Football London noted: “Beaten for pace by Alex Berenguer on the left, who was unlucky to see his shot go wide. Overall, however, he was impressive throughout and calm on the ball, including an impressive turnover in his own box when Unai Gomez looked a threat.”

The Sun added: “In William Saliba’s absence, Mosquera has slotted in seamlessly. Looks a bargain at just £13million.”

Metro observed: “An injury for William Saliba at Liverpool looked like it could have been a real problem for Arteta, but Mosquera has stepped in brilliantly. The 21-year-old has slotted in alongside Gabriel with such little fuss that you would think he is far more experienced than he is.”

Saliba vs Mosquera: Arteta’s Defensive Dilemma

With Manchester City up next, all eyes turn to Arteta’s selection. Does he restore Saliba to the starting XI, or stick with the in-form Mosquera?

It is a welcome headache for the manager. And for Gooners, confidence is high that either centre-back can help keep the Cityzens at bay.

Your thoughts on Mosquera?

Daniel O

