Arteta’s Catastrophic Reign Has Been A Disaster from Start To Finish

Arteta’s Catastrophic Reign Has Been A Descent into Incompetence by Angry Gooner

Arteta, I now support you less than ever before. Your stint as a player was a display of mediocrity, and shockingly, your managerial prowess echoes the same lack of substance. My criticisms weren’t baseless; I called you out even when things seemed okay last season. But here we are, playing the same predictable garbage.

Last season’s flicker of free-flowing football wasn’t due to your tactical brilliance – it was a result of opponents playing into our hands. Now, with teams wise to your inept tactics, they park the bus, and we’re clueless. This season was always going to be tougher because our one-trick pony act is no longer a surprise.

The glaring deficiencies from the second half of last season remain unaddressed. Unlike competent coaches who adapt mid-season, you lack the imagination, and our bench is a disgrace.

Your man-management is an absolute disaster, likely causing us to lose Tierney, Ramsdale, and ESR, while mediocre players like Nelson, Nketiah, and Trossard keep getting the nod.

This mess is entirely your fault, Arteta. Your stubborn attachment to the inverted full-back tactic is laughable – a gimmick that’s lost its charm.

And don’t get me started on your misuse of bought players. Gabriel Jesus, a hard-working winger, is forced into a striker role, and Havertz has devolved into an average CF.

Watching this team under your “leadership” is excruciating. Even when we start well, it always ends with us against the wall. I reluctantly support you when things go well but have no qualms demanding your head when they inevitably go south. Four years and five seasons in, and you’ve done nothing to earn furter patience.

You’ve been handed unprecedented support, more than your predecessors. Yet, every woe we face is a result of your self-sabotage and the fanbase is divided. Your reign is a catastrophe, leaving fans like me furious, uncertain, and utterly disheartened.

Can’t the Kroenke’s see that it is time for a change? It seems obvious to me. The wait will end when we have professional people in place, not wannabes. A proper Director of Football, a proper scouting system and a proper manager who puts the club above his ego.

Once you have professional people in place, then you have exciting players and exciting results. Till then put up with masquerades and their results until the truth finally sinks in.

Angry Gooner

