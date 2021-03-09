Arteta’s “coaching is really top class”

Arsenal legend shares a piece of news which will excite Arsenal fans

The Arsenal faithful must agree that when Mikel Arteta took over the helm at the Emirates, it was never going to be a quick fix. The current Gunners boss obviously did not take over a steady ship.

He took over a ship which was halfway submerged in the sea, sinking. The former assistant coach of Manchester City first decided on addressing the most important aspect of the team. Which was the defense. Although many argue that Arteta’s cautious approach has led the team going on a dry spell from scoring. Gradually the team is showing signs that they can defend as well as score.

Since the Spaniard took over Arsenal in January 2019, Arsenal have boasted one of the meanest defenses in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon who made 458 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 25 goals, had a bit of an exciting news for the Arsenal faithful.

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, the former right-back said, “Word that I get back from the training ground, from people who I know that are still there, is that he is a brilliant coach.”

The England international who retired in 2002 continued, “His coaching is really top class. So, he will improve these players. It’s whether he can get the quality through the door to supplement those youngsters as well.”

The Spaniard was given a three-and-a-half-year contract at North-London at the point of his appointment. But if things don’t change, Arsenal might have no good evidence to prove that Arteta is the right man for them.

Time is running out for Arteta, and he must prove that Arsenal have got it right with him.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Instagram/Twitter: @yarsenal09