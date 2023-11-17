Arteta’s complaints about VAR lacked class but I agree with his right to say it

Let me stress, I don’t agree with what Mikel Arteta said after the Newcastle game, but I believe he had the right to say it. The only damage his words had was to our title hopes, the pressure getting to a young manager supporting the perception that Arsenal lack the mentality to be Champions.
Yet words that he was entitled to use.
While I would like our manager to self-reflect and believe his failure to do so will cost us the title, it doesn’t alter his freedom to express his opinion.
The FA clearly disagree.
On Thursday afternoon they confirmed they have charged Mikel Arteta for his comments on the 4th of November, the 41-year-old having till Tuesday to respond.
If found guilty, a punishment could include a touchline ban.
Given his employers released a statement the very next day reiterating the Spaniard’s stance indicates the club will not back down and nor should they.
What the club wrote was pointless, with little suggestions about how VAR and officiating could be improved, but again their language (like our boss) was hardly offensive.
The Football Association though believe that: “It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.”
Clearly Arteta felt the failure to overturn Anthony Gordon’s goal was a ‘Disgrace’ and ’embarrassing’ but that’s not insulting someone.
Yes, his deflection tactics are cringe-worthy and transparent but that’s not a crime. At zero point does he swear, abuse or mock anyone personally.
If disagreeing with a decision is ‘bringing the game into disrepute’ then maybe the media shouldn’t be allowed to ask for your point of view?
As part of the TV contracts, broadcasters have rights to interview managers in a certain time frame after the final whistle. They pay enough money to make that demand, but managers can’t then be judged if they are emotional.
Arteta for example, was more measured when expressing himself days later when he had time to process his thoughts.
Companies surely want managers being honest for good TV.
How dull will the product be if every manager feels forced to say what he’s meant to say and not what he’s really feeling?
Arteta will simply join the majority of his peers by keeping his thoughts to himself, not feeling it’s worth expressing himself, making future post-match interviews pointless.
No, I don’t agree with how Arteta conducted himself on Tyneside. It lacked class.
I don’t agree with what he said yet I agree with his right to say it.
Dan
Lacked class….what the F??? Did Klopp lack class when he said it on Liverpool’s behalf. There is something fundamentally wrong with how VAR is set up and managed. To tell the truth does not lack class one IOTA. It benefits football. I applaud Arteta for telling the ‘TRUTH’ and expressing what most football fans agree with. Change is necessary. Well said Mikel ⚽😍!!!!!
Did Klopp lack class ?
Yes !
Truth over class…..any day. Truth is factual….class is being ‘better’ than others…..ego.
Just imagine if all those incidents have happened to mancity then what would have been the response from Guardiola, the world would have turn upside down, and all referees and VAR would have been pissing their pants. Its no surprise that in every 50-50 situations decision has gone in favor of mancity. Can you find a very obvious error occurred against mancity??? Why decisions cant go against them? Are the official not corrupt? Actually official can turn the game easily in any teams way without making any obvious error as in many situations decisions are subjective and they can give their biased opinion on one team and favor another. For example for 2 footed challenge some will argue that it was not enough threshold for red, some will argue the nature of the foul should be red carded. Similarly pull on shirt, push by two hands, hand ball in penalty area, so there are subjectivity in each decision and refree can easily influence the result by their biased decision. What’s most surprising was that even elbow on Jorghinho head was deemed not to have threshold of having red!!! Do his head needed to be explode before giving red!!!! If so many subjective decision goes against you in so tight matches where one decision will influence the results then surely you should moan about it and cause roar in the town otherwise noone will listen to you and your voice will get vanished in the noise and mishaps continue to happen.
Didn’t they have a dodgy goal against them in last season’s derby ?
Didn’t they have a pen at the Emirates overturned last season ?
A game where got a pen ?
Then Odegard foul was not given penalty last season. We have concede hundreds of soft penalty and redcard against them. And I am here not talking about clear obvious error because that happen only one or two times in 100 of matches but many 50-50 chances where decisions are given in subjective manner and decision going in any team favor can be argued. A lot of such decision making happens in each match and if referees favor one team and take those decision for that team they will be in safe side as they avoid obvious error and still impact the game. If you dont believe you can search in internet or youtube how many decisions have gone in their favor and how many has gone against us then i think you will also have common opinions as most of us here.
vz
100% 🙂😉😊😄
I love how they can police what MA say, whilst at the same time – investigating themselves, unsurprisingly finding no wrong doing (even though around 99% of the footballing world disagrees), and then charges MA for his words.
MA didn’t swear, or threaten anyone, yet he’s in the wrong? What exactly did they expect a manager to say after such a horrific and decisive decision? Be happy about it? Ignore it? Say how effecting VAR is?
What is even more hilarious is that in the very next game, we have a goal disallowed because Saka pushed an opponent with 2 hands in the back when they were trying to head the ball. Joelinton who is way bigger and stronger than Saka, and his foul was not deemed a foul on the day, and even afterwards after the investigation.
So not once, not twice, but three times (3rd being the propaganda piece with Owen) they have confirmed that a large player pushing an opponent in the back with 2 hands, who’s trying to head the ball, is not a foul, yet immediately afterwards it’s suddenly a foul by Saka.
It was a shocking decision, and could you imagine if a decision like that happened on the final day of the season that sent a club like Luton down, what their manager would be saying.
Well put, i’m sure the writer can’t differentiate between being classy and a mug, He’s surely mistaken class as the latter.
Ah DAN, that old Voltaire quote!
But it is right and so was he to have made that quote famous.
Id ask though how would you consider it possible to say the ref was “a disgrace and also embarrassing” which almost all on JA, including me , AGREE WAS BOTH OF THOSE DREADFUL THINGS and stil sound classy?
Personally, what I ALWAYS FIND CLASSY, is to hear or read someones totally honest opinions with no PREVARICATIONS OR CAVEATES.
I say BRAVO to MA for telling it as he saw it and as it undoubtedly was!!
What IS a disgrace and embarrassing however, is the abomination of VAR itself and also the disgracefully pathetic standard of Prem referees
I stand fullsquare with our manager and salute hIm for speaking truth and not giving in to fainthearted cowards in pulling VERY NECESSARY punches!
It seems premier league referee are in mancity pocket, there should be through investigations regarding these referees whether or not they are involved in any corruption. I may be wrong but when the result of the game is influenced by referees decision rather than quality of the game on multiple occasions then definitely we can’t have any good opinions regarding officials. Arteta used so soft words to convey hos dissatisfaction. PGMOL would support official decision as much as possible to avoid controversy. I think club should start filing lawsuits against the match day officials if multiple decision goes against them then only those official will be afraid of committing mistakes. As of now PGMOL release statement that the decision was wrong and the case is closed. The officials will be prepared to commit similar mistakes in next matches without any fear.
Mikel was perfectly correct.. If CLASS a measure of how well you lick the FA ‘S back side… then Mikel has zero class.. And keep it up Mikel
Exactly!
Reply to @Crispen and Jon Fox.
Damning Arteta with faint praise.
Of course Arteta had the right to say what he did. Will he in the future? Less likely because of the consequences as other managers have found to their cost (which will lose us the league apparently 🙄)
Personally,I wished he’d couched his words differently because of those consequences and because he and other managers have not changed the outcomes when charged.
Class has nothing to do with it either as far as I’m concerned. It wasn’t expletive ridden; just passionate about poor officiating
Dictators punish any who dare question them, just as we see here with Arteta. Embarrassing that in a free society one has freedom of speech, except when questioning a SPORTS governing body.
So Arteta could criticize the Prime Minister, criticize his representative, but don’t dare criticize a ref or the PGMOL.
Their level of arrogance and entitlement is quite shocking. So they investigated themselves and then cleared themselves of any wrong doing. What a joke, absolute farce.
The PGMOL is untouchable, and these embarrassments will continue until steps are taken to remove some of their power.
👍
Dan I totally disagree with your write up but I understand your need to write for JA.
Bet you can relate with that also, am not surprise you wrote this because you already predicted that Arsenal will lose that game and this just a way of making sure that when next the prediction game comes around you can wite in bold letters to your so called haters that you are right to say we will lose.
Now let me ask you like someone wrote above what if that goal is what will cost Arsenal the league or position to qualify for next year UCL, will you still call Arteta out for speaking out against such injustice, sometimes I really wish Fans can be allowed to train or watch this players and coaches in training to see how much effort they put in to win games even players playing for burnley and Luton goes extra miles trying to improve and their coaches have sleepless night when result don’t match their efforts because they know that they have a few years in active careers and would love to make the most of it,
Arsenal may not have played well that day and will surely lose someday before the season ends but having to lose in such manners with all the technology available is just absolutely ridiculous and insulting and you coming up after hearing the bullock audio recording in the VAR room shows you are only interested in looking good rather making right judgment of issues or are you saying you would have been happy if it was Arsenal who won a game of football by such scandalous goal.
Before you replay your I want the best for the team or am been realistic mantra just know also I want what you want also and wanting it different from us does not me am better than you or you are better than me cause that’s why we all sit opposite in the stadium and yet supporting same team
Your angry because I correctly predicted we would lose 1-0?
I also correctly said we beat Man United 3-1
And that we beat Man City
In fact out all predictions this season I only predicted we would lose twice !
I’ll debate with anyone but please don’t make things up lol