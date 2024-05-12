Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Man United

Arsenal now have no choice but to continue our awesome winning run just to keep the pressure on Man City ahead of their visit to Tottenham on Tuesday. If we can beat United, will break yet another record of most Arsenal wins in a season, and if nothing else we can confirm our newfound place as the only challengers to Man City and can be proud that we are still in with a chance going in to the very last game of the season.
Although Arteta has hinted that there are doubts about Saka and Tomi making the line-up, I think that is only his usual misdirection, and this was the line-up that Daisy predicted earlier….
Raya
White – Saliba -Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Partey – Rice
Saka – Havertz – Trossard
I don’t think she is far out there, but it is now time to see exactly the starting XI that Mikel Arteta has chosen…
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
Unchanged for the fourth game running.
Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/2pw6b4zRCY
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2024
That line-up should be enough to beat Man United, surely?
Nothing is as dangerous as a wounded animal , we must taking Nothing for granted.
Tomiyasu should handle the tricky Diallo and Trossard should stop Dalot
If Tomiyasu can cut inside and shoot as Gvardiol/ Cancelo did, we might be able to score first
Arsenal unchanged XI as expected
importantly it seems neither Rashford nor Fernandes fit enough to even make the bench, and the centre back pairing Casemiro and Jonny Evans
in terms of an away fixture at OT, and of course none are easy, i could have picked a more favourable Man U XI to face if I tried
no excuses on a day like today
They’re without Bruno & Rashford
That’s zero winning possibility for them
It’s just about how high the scoreline is going to be
There exists to win in this match for Man Utd
For them to have the chance of a draw, they have to play a very monstrous defensive game – but NO these kids they’ve put-out can’t achieve that against us
They won’t be able to defend better than Bournemouth did last week – who still ended-up loosing 3-0
there exists #NO win for Man Utd
Martineli is the Trump card, its a huge Ace up the gaffer’s sleeve in this huge Sunday fixture.
This have all the Hallmark to produce a classic, am predicting a goal fest year, much more than the 3 nil i predicted on Dan’s table.
We should be pummeling that united starting 11, very weak and most importantly without their 2 biggest difference makers Bruno and Rashford. As long as we play to our level and play the players not the team or atmosphere, we should win it.
A fast start and early goal will shatter their already fragile confidence and silence the crowd. Maybe today is the day of payback for 8-2.
8 nil to return the favour.
Shaky start
Utd is using long balls weapons
It is a shaky start. Hopefully they calm themselves down
I spoke too soon…..yeah! COYG
We have to wake up. This is not good. We will concede if keep going like this.
Why are we allowing United so much possession? I hope it’s a ploy to bring them out!
Thank God
We have to not make silly mistakes now
Trossaaaaaard!!!
I don’t get why our throw ins are always so awful.
Have to push home now, can’t afford to concede
There are moments when we look like we might concede. We need to push for a 2nd!
We shouldn’t be giving them so much off the ball, this is dangerous play.
Yes! At the end of this very important for Arsenal Epl big game match clash away to the Man Utd.
The Gunners who from all look at things, are very superior in top quality game playing to that which the Red Devils are lookin to have on offer for the match.
And for this obvious clear reason. I am backing Arsenal to totally tear apart Manchester United ;0-6 at match ends.
But I won’t be surprised if the Gunners better the 0-6 goals tally. And distant themselves much far from Man City in the goals difference log.
We are loosing possession with very poor silly passing
We are not plying at all well – hopefully Arteta will give them a rocket half time.
Have to stop with the silly passing and get some clear water between us and them. Don’t want to concede
We are making this much weakened side look good
Very poor 1st in recent matches
We are lucky to be in lead
We have to be more aggressive and get the next goal.
Raya does not get enough credit for his positioning and dealing with crosses because when it works it looks simple. Big reason for our defensive record (we had white/saliba/gabriel last year.)
Every throw we have given away, why?
Not even winning any 50/50s. We look lethargic. Even Odegaard isn’t his usual best. Saka not providing much at all. Not a great performance all round but at least we are leading..
It looks like we are nervous today
Very poor in possession and retaining balls
Clearly it’s not lack of quality but we are nervous
We need to get out of that nervousness soon otherwise we will concede the goal
Also Utd are playing fearlessly because they have nothing to play for
But our case is different
Bring on Zivchenko, asap. We need variety on that side and not just a big body. Also the dream midfield of Partey, Rice and Odegaard are not clicking.
Are you for real?
Bring in Zinchenko? So we can concede a ridiculous goal?
You really know your football, don’t you?
Casemiro kept Havertz onside, then the in-form and lanky German made a brilliant assist for Trossard
However, we had difficulties to play from the back, as we did at Spuds’ turf. It probably happened because of the Old Trafford’s atmosphere, but we should fix it by bringing in a more technical player like Zinchenko in the second half
Our players didn’t seem confident to pass the ball to Tomiyasu
It was understandable since our boys played at Old Trafford and are under an immense pressure to win the game
A draw or a defeat will make our title winning chance gone
Boys need to understand that tittle was gone way before playing today against Utd
Our was already gone when we lost to Aston Villa at home
Man, what a slow game. Off day for Odegaard so far, Partey with some nice switches of play but ultimately also slowing things down too much for us. We’re lucky United have players out because United look way more alive than most would’ve thought. Defenders as usual are all solid today
There’s no pleasing some of our fans😜.
It’s squeaky bum time everyone is nervous even the players, it’s natural just hope when the dust settles if we do end 2nd people appreciate how good this team is, We were 3rd favourites for the title until Liverpool dropped out. When we beat Liverpool, Liverpool went to 2nd favs and City went 1st we didn’t move. Everyone assumed we’d drop away. When Liverpool dropped away its damage control Liverpool
overachieved. Fans need to pay attention to that. We are by far the youngest of the 3 it’s nothing but positive and it would be legendary if Spurs do the favour that seals it.
You’re happy with this, Jax?
I’m not unhappy
The game was over before the first whistle. Now we just have to hope Spurs make their big brother proud.
LOL
Still looking nervy ffs let’s go
We are still shaky
It will concede today
Either Gernacho or Diallo will score or will win the Penalty
Why is Partey giving me the heebee geebees. If he’s not giving the ball away he’s falling over in our box.
Wouldn’t be surprised if they drop points today. Been labouring to wins in last few matches.
This is an out of form, below par, injury hit Manu side, and they are still making it hard work.
Just giving away the ball so easily – they are there for the taking what the hell are we doing?
They are so terrible, but we’re even worse
CAN WE WAKE UP AND STOP GIVING THE BALL AWAY!!!!
I might fall asleep 😴 watching this game. What a boring game, as long as we win it’s enough.
The crowd are giving it large for Utd. No Highbury library for them
We look under the cosh a lot of the time. Not a comfortable watch
I think nerves are getting to the players for what ever reason but we haven’t really tested the man utd goal, definitely need a 2nd
We are certainly gonna concede today
What a player Havertz is
For gods sake FOUR Arsenal players to pass to, we manage to pass to the only MU player.
The Gunners SHOULD stop jettring in the 2nd half of the match. As they did in the 1st half. And as a result scored only 1 goal to lead the Red Devils at halt time.
But in the 2nd half of the match. Let the Gunners take superior confidence in themselves over that which the Red Devils can take to offer it in the game.
And become very confident to score more goals in the match but not concede any. And put paid to the Red Devils resistant in the match. And thus annihilate them totally in it.
What are we doing ???? STOP giving away the ball
Such a frustrating day today
So poor
Appart from the first 10 minutes, we’ve looked dodgy all over the place. Hardly anyone has stood out today. We need another goal.
FFS Saka!
We played the exact same game vs Aston Villa at home and lost all 3 points.
Why are we not pressing them, just letting them saunter in ever time. Has ten Hag paid us to make them look good?
I don’t understand why we’re just backing off and letting them through, no attempt to tackle or press at all.
Great result but my god its so bad for our health.
Who would be an Arsenal fan? Utd were atrocious- why we made such heavy weather of that, I don’t know. This is a terrible stressful strategy, One small mistake and that’s it.
“Who would be an Arsenal fan? ” Obviously not you😜
we’re top of table with one match to go. There are teams in way worse positions. Oh, we did win today btw…
Even Erik had to thank Mikel for the kind gesture of a scoreline! Cos he saw what he did. anyway, i’d take the win. unto the next, COYG!
job done, end of that day thats what matters. Most forgettable match in ages though, haha!
Agreed man, agreed. Damn!