Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Man United

Arsenal now have no choice but to continue our awesome winning run just to keep the pressure on Man City ahead of their visit to Tottenham on Tuesday. If we can beat United, will break yet another record of most Arsenal wins in a season, and if nothing else we can confirm our newfound place as the only challengers to Man City and can be proud that we are still in with a chance going in to the very last game of the season.

Although Arteta has hinted that there are doubts about Saka and Tomi making the line-up, I think that is only his usual misdirection, and this was the line-up that Daisy predicted earlier….

Raya

White – Saliba -Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Partey – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

I don’t think she is far out there, but it is now time to see exactly the starting XI that Mikel Arteta has chosen…

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 Unchanged for the fourth game running. Let's give it everything we've got, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/2pw6b4zRCY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2024

That line-up should be enough to beat Man United, surely?

