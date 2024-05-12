Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arteta’s confirmed Arsenal team to face Man United

Arsenal now have no choice but to continue our awesome winning run just to keep the pressure on Man City ahead of their visit to Tottenham on Tuesday. If we can beat United, will break yet another record of most Arsenal wins in a season, and if nothing else we can confirm our newfound place as the only challengers to Man City and can be proud that we are still in with a chance going in to the very last game of the season.

Although Arteta has hinted that there are doubts about Saka and Tomi making the line-up, I think that is only his usual misdirection, and this was the line-up that Daisy predicted earlier….

Raya
White – Saliba -Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Odegaard – Partey – Rice
Saka – Havertz – Trossard

I don’t think she is far out there, but it is now time to see exactly the starting XI that Mikel Arteta has chosen…

That line-up should be enough to beat Man United, surely?

75 Comments

  2. Tomiyasu should handle the tricky Diallo and Trossard should stop Dalot

    If Tomiyasu can cut inside and shoot as Gvardiol/ Cancelo did, we might be able to score first

  3. Arsenal unchanged XI as expected

    importantly it seems neither Rashford nor Fernandes fit enough to even make the bench, and the centre back pairing Casemiro and Jonny Evans

    in terms of an away fixture at OT, and of course none are easy, i could have picked a more favourable Man U XI to face if I tried

    no excuses on a day like today

  4. They’re without Bruno & Rashford

    That’s zero winning possibility for them

    It’s just about how high the scoreline is going to be

    There exists to win in this match for Man Utd

    For them to have the chance of a draw, they have to play a very monstrous defensive game – but NO these kids they’ve put-out can’t achieve that against us

    They won’t be able to defend better than Bournemouth did last week – who still ended-up loosing 3-0

  5. Martineli is the Trump card, its a huge Ace up the gaffer’s sleeve in this huge Sunday fixture.

    This have all the Hallmark to produce a classic, am predicting a goal fest year, much more than the 3 nil i predicted on Dan’s table.

  6. We should be pummeling that united starting 11, very weak and most importantly without their 2 biggest difference makers Bruno and Rashford. As long as we play to our level and play the players not the team or atmosphere, we should win it.

    A fast start and early goal will shatter their already fragile confidence and silence the crowd. Maybe today is the day of payback for 8-2.

  17. Yes! At the end of this very important for Arsenal Epl big game match clash away to the Man Utd.
    The Gunners who from all look at things, are very superior in top quality game playing to that which the Red Devils are lookin to have on offer for the match.
    And for this obvious clear reason. I am backing Arsenal to totally tear apart Manchester United ;0-6 at match ends.
    But I won’t be surprised if the Gunners better the 0-6 goals tally. And distant themselves much far from Man City in the goals difference log.

  24. Raya does not get enough credit for his positioning and dealing with crosses because when it works it looks simple. Big reason for our defensive record (we had white/saliba/gabriel last year.)

  26. Not even winning any 50/50s. We look lethargic. Even Odegaard isn’t his usual best. Saka not providing much at all. Not a great performance all round but at least we are leading..

    1. It looks like we are nervous today
      Very poor in possession and retaining balls
      Clearly it’s not lack of quality but we are nervous
      We need to get out of that nervousness soon otherwise we will concede the goal
      Also Utd are playing fearlessly because they have nothing to play for
      But our case is different

  27. Bring on Zivchenko, asap. We need variety on that side and not just a big body. Also the dream midfield of Partey, Rice and Odegaard are not clicking.

    1. It looks like we are nervous today
      Very poor in possession and retaining balls
      Clearly it’s not lack of quality but we are nervous
      We need to get out of that nervousness soon otherwise we will concede the goal

  28. Casemiro kept Havertz onside, then the in-form and lanky German made a brilliant assist for Trossard

    However, we had difficulties to play from the back, as we did at Spuds’ turf. It probably happened because of the Old Trafford’s atmosphere, but we should fix it by bringing in a more technical player like Zinchenko in the second half

    Our players didn’t seem confident to pass the ball to Tomiyasu

    1. It looks like we are nervous today
      Very poor in possession and retaining balls
      Clearly it’s not lack of quality but we are nervous
      We need to get out of that nervousness soon otherwise we will concede the goal

      1. It was understandable since our boys played at Old Trafford and are under an immense pressure to win the game

        A draw or a defeat will make our title winning chance gone

  29. Man, what a slow game. Off day for Odegaard so far, Partey with some nice switches of play but ultimately also slowing things down too much for us. We’re lucky United have players out because United look way more alive than most would’ve thought. Defenders as usual are all solid today

    1. It’s squeaky bum time everyone is nervous even the players, it’s natural just hope when the dust settles if we do end 2nd people appreciate how good this team is, We were 3rd favourites for the title until Liverpool dropped out. When we beat Liverpool, Liverpool went to 2nd favs and City went 1st we didn’t move. Everyone assumed we’d drop away. When Liverpool dropped away its damage control Liverpool
      overachieved. Fans need to pay attention to that. We are by far the youngest of the 3 it’s nothing but positive and it would be legendary if Spurs do the favour that seals it.

  35. Why is Partey giving me the heebee geebees. If he’s not giving the ball away he’s falling over in our box.

  36. Wouldn’t be surprised if they drop points today. Been labouring to wins in last few matches.

    This is an out of form, below par, injury hit Manu side, and they are still making it hard work.

  41. The crowd are giving it large for Utd. No Highbury library for them

    We look under the cosh a lot of the time. Not a comfortable watch

  42. I think nerves are getting to the players for what ever reason but we haven’t really tested the man utd goal, definitely need a 2nd

  46. The Gunners SHOULD stop jettring in the 2nd half of the match. As they did in the 1st half. And as a result scored only 1 goal to lead the Red Devils at halt time.
    But in the 2nd half of the match. Let the Gunners take superior confidence in themselves over that which the Red Devils can take to offer it in the game.
    And become very confident to score more goals in the match but not concede any. And put paid to the Red Devils resistant in the match. And thus annihilate them totally in it.

  49. Appart from the first 10 minutes, we’ve looked dodgy all over the place. Hardly anyone has stood out today. We need another goal.

  52. Why are we not pressing them, just letting them saunter in ever time. Has ten Hag paid us to make them look good?

  53. I don’t understand why we’re just backing off and letting them through, no attempt to tackle or press at all.

  55. Who would be an Arsenal fan? Utd were atrocious- why we made such heavy weather of that, I don’t know. This is a terrible stressful strategy, One small mistake and that’s it.

  56. Even Erik had to thank Mikel for the kind gesture of a scoreline! Cos he saw what he did. anyway, i’d take the win. unto the next, COYG!

