Arteta’s Emiliano Martinez praise might be a threat to Leno

Emiliano Martinez has been Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper since Bernd Leno got injured in our game against Brighton.

There were fears that Arsenal might need to sign another goalie to help us temporarily because the Argentinean isn’t experienced in the Premier League.

But he has taken the new role well, and he has put in some of the finest performances from a goalkeeper since the restart.

Mikel Arteta has been working with him even when he hadn’t had his chance to man the goal for Arsenal, and the Spaniard had noticed how good his attitude was.

Speaking about his performances since he stood in for Leno this season, Arteta was full of praise for the Argentinean and remarked that he never had doubts about his character or goalkeeping abilities.

He hailed his behaviour as phenomenal since he had been at the club, even though he hasn’t been given many chances until now.

He said via Mirror Sports: “Well, in terms of Emi’s character and his goalkeeping ability, I didn’t have any question marks.

“The way he trains every day, behaves and has been behaving since he’s been at the club is phenomenal.

“He was a question mark over how he was going to do because he didn’t have any Premier League experience and how he can deal with that game after game, and he’s shown that he’s more than ready to do it.

“He’s earned his place now, he’s doing really well and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. In key moments he’s been really helpful and he needs to continue to do that.

“It’s a marathon, a long run, and a football club like this demands that every day you’re at that level. That’s why he needs to keep going.”

After claiming that Martinez has earned his place, Leno might have to take notice because Arteta has shown that you will play only if you deserve to.