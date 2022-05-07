Arteta’s first three summer additions to Arsenal revealed

Mikel Arteta has just signed a contract extension at Arsenal as the club shows him nothing but trust.

He has done a great job at the helm so far and they believe it can only get better.

His team is on the verge of sealing a return to the Champions League, a competition they have not qualified for since the end of the 2015/2016 season.

Considering they finished outside all the European places last season, a top-four finish will be a major step forward.

The club is now ready to back him and Fichajes.net has revealed three players he wants in his squad for next season.

The first name on the list is William Saliba. Luckily, the defender is on the books of the club and is only spending this season away on loan at Olympique Marseille.

The report says the Frenchman will be a part of his team when he returns.

The former midfielder also wants the club to sign Wolves’ Ruben Neves to shore up his midfield.

Alexander Isak is another player he wants, with the Swede seen as the ideal striker for his system.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These players will make us much stronger and we need to be that good to compete next season.

Squad depth has been a problem for us in this campaign. If we sign these players and keep our star men, we should easily compete for titles in 2022/2023.

