Arteta’s here for the long-haul whether we like it or not (Opinion)

It is my understanding that some fans are still not sold on Mikel Arteta being the man to take Arsenal forward, but I believe he is here to stay regardless of what the fans want. Guest post by Sarah Rohan
Hi all!
Thinking about the future of our current manager I think he will be here for the long haul. Sorry to the remining Mikel haters! Are you mad?
I’m not wholly agreeing with the decision just yet. I’m still 50/50 on the situation to be honest, but I’m just stating that I believe he will be with us for the foreseeable future; beyond the end of his 2023 contract at least.
Pep Guardiola’s protégé joined us in the middle of the 2019/2020 season. It’s been choppy waters since…
On the upside we won two cups in quick succession in the first 18 months of his managerial career. On the downside, in the August of 2021 we was bottom three with our team in a mess and a lot of people calling for him to get the axe.
Where many other clubs would’ve sent him packing, our club has a tendency to give managers more time to turn things around. That same year we saw the sacking of two other club legends Frank Lampard at Chelsea and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Utd. Even the legends didn’t cut the mustard with their beloved clubs. Arteta proved to be the last man standing with regards to the trio, and it is currently paying off.
This summer we brought in players that have changed the dynamic of our first team. Unfortunately our team improved as opposed to our squad, as we’ve seen of late in our cup game against Nottingham Forest, the second string are well below par…
We need back-up players, we need players that we can rotate and mix things up. We need players that want to compete and fight for their places. We need players like last night; Even when down to 10 men because of the culprit Xhaka (I say no more!), they gave their all and showed true grit to keep the game level.
Are the next two transfer windows going to be key for the club and our manager? Most definitely. We now have a depleted squad with Covid, injuries, players at AFCON and players out on loan.. I think Arteta needs to bring in at least three players ASAP to keep us in top four contention. I think this will be make or break for the Spaniard regarding the support he will get from the fans seeing him go forward.
Sorry to those not keen on him. I still believe even if we drop out of the top five, Arteta will still be trusted to take us forward by the board (even against the supporters wishes). Like it’s been said time and time again, “trust the process”. Now our manager even having a mediocre season of ups and downs will still, they say we still need to trust the process. New players have brought in, so these things can’t happen overnight. Well something needs to happen overnight as we have two important games that could define the rest of the season!
Surely there is something about Arteta that has made him the man to take us forward? He’s made our team mentality stronger. Like I’ve said in a previous post, we no longer give up when we are losing, our heads don’t drop and we carry on. This is a huge plus from previous seasons.
Arteta has also changed the defensive play in our game. When was the last time in recent seasons when our defence was this strong and consistent? I honestly can’t recall! Probably because I cant see past Bellerin, Mustafi and David Luiz playing for us!
Our players are playing out of their skin and seem to love Arteta’s way. Saka has said he is a tactical genius and can outsmart any opposition manager, which I can see glimmers of. Working under Pep must’ve rubbed off on him in some way.
So after managing 112 games, we’ve won 60, drawn 21 and lost 31. We’ve won a couple of cups, changed the teams playing style, brought in some great players, and probably more importantly gave some of the worst players the shove.
It hasn’t been all plain-siling however with some strange tactics in the beginning, bizarre selections in games and some mind boggling substitutions in important games, but I guess that is to be expected from a manager who is still finding his feet in a new role.
Whether we like it or not, Arteta is here to stay! Sorry!
Enjoy the game Sunday Gunners. If it goes ahead of course…
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
We have great young core. Credit where its due to MA. Not so,sure about Edu though.
We have few senior players, who have let down us time and time again (Xhaka, Auba), kind of like we had Willian, Luiz, Mustafi etc. All senior but absolute dross.
So the signings of senior players need to be spot on, no room for errors. Arthur most definitely isn’t one be trusted on but I think he’ll be just enough for to cover rest of the season. Given that another MF arrives too.
I base my judgement on Arthur on his displays for Juve, Barca and A Mineiro. Very unlikely he’ll start performing consistently when he hasnt done it for whole of his 5-year professional career.
There’s a togetherness building nicely .
Yes they’ll be bumps in the road but this team is positive and behind the manager !
Let’s support them !
Ofcourse we want him to stay.We are not blind….right folks?
I’m afraid his contract extension would depend on our final EPL position. If we finish below sixth, he would likely be replaced by other manager
If that happens, at least he’d leave us with a group of likeable young players who’ve been trained intensively with positional play. This will make the next manager’s job much easier, particularly if the new manager has similar football philosophy like Ten Hag
Ya I agree with you Gai. I guess Arteta knows this he’s been reluctant when interviewed to talk about his Contract renewal. Anything less than Top6 after four season as a big club is just not good enough.
👍
talk about your recency bias nonsense…you can’t wax lyrically about the way in which the players supposedly rallied around their manager when the cock-up King made another appearance last evening, knowing full-well that in the game prior they stunk up the joint and delivered an entirely listless performance…just be honest, anyone with such a selective memory can’t possibly be a 50/50 proposition when it comes to supporting our present manager
As I said before,I have been critical of MA,but if performances ,results and progress continue,I would be ready to give him more time.i was pissed off after the Forrest game but not with MA but the players,they had the chance to prove their worth against a mid-table championship team and didn’t.this game confirmed what we already know,the lack of in depth quality,once we go past the first 11-13 players,we struggle big time.if we finish in the top 6 qualify for Europe, I’d love to see MA get rid of a good few fringe players and bring in at least 4 quality players who will have an immediate impact and may be promote a couple of young ones to the first team.i will wait until the season is over to make up my mind.
I get what your trying to say Siamois, but that Forest game was the game right before the Pool affair…a game against a championship side where our manager deployed such a ridiculously negative tactical plan that our deepest lying players had more than 80 touches each before the 80th minute…this is what I mean by cherry-picking “facts” to fit a particular narrative…now if the Forest game was a month and change ago and we had performed consistently since that time, then maybe such a perspective would be far more understandable
you’re NOT your
I had some doubts much earlier this season and see the many mistakes this former rookie manager made while he was a rookie.
He is now no rookie, not by a long chalk and I THINK IT VERY LIKELY THAT – WHATEVER SOME WISH- he will be with us as manager for many years to come.
He has won me over and any doubts I had have been dispelled by the clear progress, marked sense of direction and above all, the sheer team spirit that we show, albeit with the odd blip, as in the Forest game.
But I think seriously and soberly, without natural fan bias too, and do not panic when we have a setback.
Almost all teams have setbacks and that is just how life works. I and many others are mature enough to know that.
But to throw the baby out with the bathwater(proverbially speaking) which some fools would do, is not going to happen and I rejoice that it will not!
the winds must have changed directions, maybe I should wear a scarf out today…thanks for the head’s up Jon
I’m 100% behind Arteta. He has strengthened the mentality of the team and helped strengthen the bond between the team and the supporters — the ones at matches, in any case. And he has coached up younger players to reach their potential. Now with more time and some key additions, the sky’s the limit. Or would you rather start over again just as we are taking off?
Our club “gives managers time to turn it around…” wonder if Emery would agree. Never thought Emery was a good fit, but he has to feel hard done by; only 18 months, didn’t have the same input in player transfers, was in 8th midway of season after finishing 5th and got sacked.
His replacement with no experience got plenty of money to spend, unlimited patience, and overlooked two 8th place finishes, where Emery finished 5th.
Personally I think Emery was always a temporary appointment, merely put in place while the club transitioned away from Wenger as manager.
I hope Arsenal succeed, and Arteta is successful as well. But if he can’t finish in the top 5 and fighting for 4th the rest of the way, then he simply must go.
Club first; Arteta spent over 250 million, well over 12 new players he brought in, and 2 1/2 years in charge. Excuses won’t fly at this point, and accountability comes at the end of this season.