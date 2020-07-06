Arteta’s latest comments show how far much maligned player has come

Shkodran Mustafi is one of the most error-prone players at Arsenal, and since he joined the Gunners, he has struggled to justify the fee the Gunners paid to sign him in 2016.
The German has been close to the exit door under the management of Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery but Mikel Arteta decided to give him another chance to have a successful career at the Emirates.
The German seems to have responded well with his latest performances since the turn of the year earning much praise.
He still looks to be close to making a mistake in Arsenal’s games, but his overall performances have become better.
Speaking about the improvements of the German recently, Arteta hailed the defender and claimed the German has had a fantastic attitude which has helped him to improve even when he makes mistakes.
He said via Sun Sports: “We try to help every player to improve, first of all by making them feel that we trust them.
“Everyone can make mistakes, of course, but if they are willing to keep trying then they will get rewarded.
“Musti’s attitude, the way he is training, attention levels, the questions he is asking and how much he wants to help everybody has been really good since I joined.”
Mustafi has become one of the first names on the team sheet under Arteta recently, and the German had played 13 Premier League games this season.
A very sensible article, although I wasn’t aware that Arsene Wenger was trying to offload him, but agree that Unai Emery did announce the club were willing to listen to offers.
It will be interesting to see the response from those who still see Mustafi as a bad signing and a dross player though.
i was one of those who believed he should go, of course, but backing Mikel Arteta has meant changing one’s views on many different players, who were given those awful tags of dross and mentally frail.
At last we are seeing the likes of Xhaka and Mustafi beginning to flourish under MA and, with this kind of coaching, they could go on to even better performances and save the club a lot in transfer money.
If Mikel is impressed enough to single Mustafi out for praise, who am I to argue with him?
They have improved Ken but Mustafi and Granit are not what we need moving forward ,but it’s great to see them both playing better ,but that is Artetas skill reading comments from a few Man City players ,he seems another manager who gains alot of players respect and that can only be a good thing moving toward .
We can already see what he’s done in a very short space of time ,and me personally I’m very exited to see what he can do for us moving forward .
After the Brighton defeat we were already starting to see fans who have their coaches badges being negative ,but 4 wins on the trot they seem to have gone into hiding (just waiting for our next defeat for them to come out of the woodwork).
Even if we lose a few more games this season i have big hopes for next season with him in charge , I just hope said fans have alittle more patience than they have shown recently.