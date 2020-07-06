Arteta’s latest comments show how far much maligned player has come

Shkodran Mustafi is one of the most error-prone players at Arsenal, and since he joined the Gunners, he has struggled to justify the fee the Gunners paid to sign him in 2016.

The German has been close to the exit door under the management of Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery but Mikel Arteta decided to give him another chance to have a successful career at the Emirates.

The German seems to have responded well with his latest performances since the turn of the year earning much praise.

He still looks to be close to making a mistake in Arsenal’s games, but his overall performances have become better.

Speaking about the improvements of the German recently, Arteta hailed the defender and claimed the German has had a fantastic attitude which has helped him to improve even when he makes mistakes.

He said via Sun Sports: “We try to help every player to improve, first of all by making them feel that we trust them.

“Everyone can make mistakes, of course, but if they are willing to keep trying then they will get rewarded.

“Musti’s attitude, the way he is training, attention levels, the questions he is asking and how much he wants to help everybody has been really good since I joined.”

Mustafi has become one of the first names on the team sheet under Arteta recently, and the German had played 13 Premier League games this season.