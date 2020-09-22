Arteta’s most improved player eyed for Serie A switch

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi is being linked with a return to Serie A this summer.

The 28 year-old was one of the best performers in the second-half of last season, despite having become a scapegoat for errors in the previous 18 months.

Not long ago, Arsenal fans would wince at the sight of the German in the starting line-up, with each of his errors being highlighted for mass-criticism, but after a short time under Arteta, a different player emerged.

Shkodran quickly became an automatic starter in our back-line, whether playing in a four or on the right-side of a back-three, the German was showing that he was deserving of his role, and was easily the most improved of our entire squad in the second-half of the term.

The German international is yet to feature this season however thanks to injury, with Raheem Sterling having awfully taken him out late into the FA Cup semi-final after struggling to break our formidable defence down.

We have since added new signing Gabriel Magalhaes into the first-team, while William Saliba has returned from his loan spell with St Etienne with high expectations, and he could well find himself surplus to requirements this term.

Lazio and Napoli are believed to be of interest in the defender, with Mustafi having initially earned his call-up to the senior Germany squad during his previous spell in Italy with Sampdoria.

The Kicker‘s report could well mean that Mustafi may never feature in an Arsenal shirt again with only two weeks remaining in the transfer window, while the centre-back remains ruled out of action.

Would Arteta really consider allowing Mustafi to leave following his rapid improvements last term?

Patrick