Arteta’s new attacking set up is just perfect for Arsenal to score more goals

Arsenal has looked strong this season, picking up results match after match. They are unbeaten in the league, and their only setback this season was a disappointing 2-1 loss to Lens in the Champions League. The Gunners can only be described as fantastic so far.

Even still, there has been one thing that many have felt isn’t going well with them, and that is a problem with their goal scoring as they haven’t been scoring as many goals as they should.

There have been numerous proposals to address this negative trait, but after viewing the new tactical approach Mikel Arteta introduced against Sheffield, I believe he is pushing for his team to score more goals.

The Spanish tactician made a few changes to his starting lineup against Sheffield, resting Martin Odegaard and Jorginho in favour of Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe.

Smith Rowe and Havertz played the double No. 8 role, while Declan Rice was the No. 6.

Havertz and Smith Rowe’s roles as No. 8s, notably, had a twist. A twist that made Arsenal appear to be playing with a front five at times While Smith Rowe and Martinelli were playing link-up football, Smith Rowe would occasionally drift to the left wing with Martinelli tucking in, similar to how Havertz and Saka did. The two Arsenal No. 8s would occasionally stray out to the wings. Zinchenko, who is prone to drifting to midfield, filled the vacuum they left at midfield: Arsenal’s attack was overloaded and their midfield was still defensively insured.

Such a strategy unlocks Arsenal’s attacking play, and if mastered in the future, it may be the ideal technique to deploy against teams that will aim to frustrate the Gunners and make it difficult to break them down.

Mikel Arteta! What a coach! His strategies keep improving right in front of our eyes.

Sam P

