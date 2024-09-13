Arteta’s new deal puts Arsenal in a position to overtake Man City reckons journalist

Mikel Arteta has extended his contract with Arsenal, committing to the club for the next three seasons.

This extension could be a cause for concern for Manchester City, as Arteta has turned Arsenal into a serious Premier League contender over the past two campaigns. His dedication to the club has been unwavering, with no indications that he would leave for another team, including Barcelona.

Arsenal is now focused on winning trophies, with the Gunners aiming to secure silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City faces a significant challenge as their hearing for 115 financial breach charges is set to begin next week. The outcome could have serious repercussions for the club. Additionally, this season might be Pep Guardiola’s last at City, and his potential departure could be a major setback for them.

Ian Ladyman of The Daily Mail believes that retaining Arteta will position Arsenal to capitalise on any difficulties Manchester City encounters.

He writes:

“What is so important about Arteta’s decision to hang around is that Arsenal are now perfectly positioned to take advantage over a longer period of the upheaval and change that may be about to visit City 200 miles to the north.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our squad includes some of the best players in England, but we would not be a good team without Arteta’s hard work.

He has made us one of the best teams in the league, so it is a no-brainer that we have kept him.

