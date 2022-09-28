Arteta’s playing mind games – Tottenham will face a fully fit Arsenal squad

Arsenal receive huge injury boost ahead of North London derby

Arsenal have been handed a major boost before the blockbuster weekend match against their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners have had some injury concerns during and before the international break, as key players such as Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney were all considered as doubts for the North London derby.

However, according to a report from Football London, Arsenal are confident that all of Partey, Odegaard, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu and Tierney will be fully fit before Mikel Arteta and co host Antonio Conte’s men at the Emirates Stadium.

🚨| Arsenal are hopeful Thomas Partey will be fit in time for the north London derby on Saturday lunchtime. Partey is back at Arsenal after leaving the Ghana squad after picking up a minor knee injury in the warm up shortly before their friendly against Brazil. pic.twitter.com/MweyHAdNYK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2022

That will certainly decrease the problems in the hands of Mikel Arteta, who will be hoping to claim his third win over the other club from North London on his sixth match.

While Zinchenko did not join with Ukraine at all after sustaining a calf injury in the build up to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford, Tierney was forced to withdraw from the Scotland camp over the international break after being taken off in their UEFA Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland.

I spend about 70% of my day thinking about Thomas Partey’s knee. — Thierry Faith (@thierry_faith) September 28, 2022

Tomiyasu also returned to the Gunners early after playing the full 90 minutes in Japan’s 2-0 friendly win over the USA. While Partey feeling something on his knee made him come back to England without playing a single minute for Ghana.

🚨 Arsenal have received positive news on Kieran Tierney’s fitness ahead of the North London Derby with Tottenham on Saturday & remain hopeful that Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko & Takehiro Tomiyasu could all be available, Football London understands. [@kayakaynak97] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 28, 2022

If those are not serious injuries, the Gunners would be happy that their main men had a mid-season rest from the footballing action. Especially ahead of a grueling October, which will see Arsenal gracing the pitch an astonishing nine times.

Regarding the fitness, we will only come to know the full extent, after the squad is revealed one hour prior to Saturday’s match against Spurs.

Arteta’s mind games can carry on until then 😉

