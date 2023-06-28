Arteta’s vision and work ethic has definitely moved Arsenal into becoming an attractive destination again

For many years, the Gunners were regarded as a talent feeder club.

If it had been then, players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Eddie Nketiah would have considered pushing for moves to other top clubs and not extending their deals.

The perception that Arsenal is a feeder club is slowly fading under Mikel Arteta’s leadership. Arteta’s leadership has brought the club much-needed success, generating concrete improvements that have penetrated the organisation and resonated deeply with its devoted fanbase.

Arsenal is a club where players see a future and where others want to play.

There is now a relentless work ethic inside the group at the Emirates that demands nothing less than the highest passion and commitment from players.

The continuous emphasis on hard work has been critical in unlocking the players potential and laying the groundwork for their individual and collective improvement. Like during Wenger’s finest days, the team has developed a certain game style that has allowed them to return to competitive mode, vying for the Premier League title after years of simply turning up for match days.

The team’s tantalising proximity to Premier League triumph last season, as well as the return of Champions League action next season after a seven-year absence, have validated Arteta’s ability to instill a competitive and winning attitude in his players. Top talent will now seize the opportunity to move to the Emirates, knowing it is the place to be.

A player like Declan Rice wouldn’t have seen his future at the Emirates a few years ago, but all the chatter about his links to the Emirates suggests he believes he can advance his career there.

Arsenal has established itself as a strong force in its own right, capable of mesmerising and luring key players away from rival clubs.

Their future appears to be brightening as Arteta’s initiative progresses.

TRUST THE PROCESS!

COYG!

Sam P

