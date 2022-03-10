Arteta’s quest for a new winger could see him bring Gnabry back

Mikel Arteta wants a new winger as a part of his team from next season, according to Fichajes.net.
The Spanish manager has overseen an improvement in performance at Arsenal recently and the club will back him to sign new stars in the summer.
If his team makes the top four, several players will join the club and the former midfielder will be given even more money to spend.
One position he wants to improve on in his squad is the attack and a winger is high on his wishlist.
The report claims the Gunners are still not clear on which player will join them to fill that need, however, Serge Gnabry could make a sensational return to the club.
Arsenal partly groomed the German, but he failed to make an impact in the Emirates.
He has since rebuilt his career at Bayern Munich, and he has won all the top club trophies with them.
He could bring all that experience to the Emirates and Arsenal will work hard to get him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gnabry has been one of the finest players that we allowed to leave the club.
He had shown glimpses of his talents, and Arsene Wenger was keen to ensure he has enough time to deliver, but he eventually left.
It would be romantic to have him back at the Emirates, but even as a business decision, it would be an impressive one.
I’m really looking out to our away fixture against newcastle and villa,a must watch.
Chambers on the scoresheet !! One man meat,another man poison.
Yes bring Gnabry back
I liked Serge when he was at Arsenal but he did not fit Wengers pass the ball into the net philosophy and would not change. Instead Serge would dribble and go for goal instead much like Pepe does now. German teams like Bayern and Dortmund have a lot of worker players who do the hard grind so players like Sancho and Gnabry can play loose and free. Sancho struggles at Utd because they have too many flair players like Rashford Pogba Ronaldo Cavani Martial Lingard Elanga and Greenwood and not enough worker players. Arsenal already has a lot of flair players like Saka Martinelli Pepe ESR Lokonga Balogun Nketiah Nelson Partey and Tavares with the likes of Pationo + Kiddo Taylor coming through. We simply don’t need Serge. If he came on a free transfer and played for free then for sure otherwise no.