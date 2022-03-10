Arteta’s quest for a new winger could see him bring Gnabry back

Mikel Arteta wants a new winger as a part of his team from next season, according to Fichajes.net.

The Spanish manager has overseen an improvement in performance at Arsenal recently and the club will back him to sign new stars in the summer.

If his team makes the top four, several players will join the club and the former midfielder will be given even more money to spend.

One position he wants to improve on in his squad is the attack and a winger is high on his wishlist.

The report claims the Gunners are still not clear on which player will join them to fill that need, however, Serge Gnabry could make a sensational return to the club.

Arsenal partly groomed the German, but he failed to make an impact in the Emirates.

He has since rebuilt his career at Bayern Munich, and he has won all the top club trophies with them.

He could bring all that experience to the Emirates and Arsenal will work hard to get him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry has been one of the finest players that we allowed to leave the club.

He had shown glimpses of his talents, and Arsene Wenger was keen to ensure he has enough time to deliver, but he eventually left.

It would be romantic to have him back at the Emirates, but even as a business decision, it would be an impressive one.