Arteta’s reaction to Burnley loss might suggest some problems

Arsenal was beaten by Burnley at the Emirates for the first time ever this month and Mikel Arteta didn’t enjoy that defeat one bit.

The Athletic says that the Spaniard was so annoyed by the loss that he didn’t speak to his players after the match.

The Spaniard has watched as his team has gone from beating Manchester United at Old Trafford to losing at home to the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley.

This is not what their season looked like when they beat Fulham on the opening game of the season.

They have now won just 4 games in the league after 13 matches and only two of them have been draws.

Prior to their game against Burnley, Arsenal was looking to arrest a slump of three straight home losses, but they couldn’t prevent the out-of-form Clarets from grabbing all the points.

The report says that the loss to Burnley was so bad that Arteta couldn’t talk to his players after the match.

He instead allowed them to go home, and he launched an inquest into the game the following day.

His inquest probably helped a little as the Gunners didn’t allow Southampton to beat them in their very next game despite once again going down to ten men.