Arteta’s says Arsenal looking to “add more firepower” – Transfer window not over yet

Arsenal have already had a very good transfer window with five great arrivals and the return of William Saliba from loan, but many fans still seem to think that we still need one more solid midfielder and a new striker to complete the squad.

Obviously if Arteta could play the same team and reserves that were at Bournemouth in every game this season, we would be fine, but the season is long, and with Europa League midweek games, injuries, and suspensions to contend with, we still probably need a little more depth to the squad.

So the fans are probably right in their thoughts of needing new arrivals, but Arteta insists he won’t be doing any panic buying: The boss told Arsenal.com: “We don’t like reacting, we like to get the players we want and we believe will make a big impact on the team, and if we can do that, we will try to do that. If we cannot, we will stay with the players and the squad that we have.”

He was then askedif he felt pressure to get more players in, and he replied: “It hasn’t changed but we know where we are short and where we have to add more firepower. If we can do it, we will do it.”

So it certainly sounds like they are trying to get more incomings, and the mention of firepower makes me think we are targetting another striker, but of course we still have players that need to leave, including Pepe, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles and others that were not even on the bus to Bournemouth yesterday. Mikel agrees. “There are a few players that we have to leave out of the squad, unfortunately. It’s painful but we’ll try to bring the team and the squad that is in the best condition to give us the chance to win the game.”

So, there may only be ten days of the transfer window to go, but I think we will still see a flurry of activity in the final days despite us sitting happily at the top of the table…

