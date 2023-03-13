Arteta’s says the Arsenal fans are “a game changer for us.”

Given how outstanding and energetic Arteta and his team have been this season, if a Premier League fan were to bet big on which team would win the league, he would most likely select Arsenal.

The Gunners appear to be the favourites to win the title, with 11 matchdays remaining and Arsenal being 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City; it is the “Cityzens” who are rooting for Arsenal to fail, not the other way around.

In any case, if you ask Arteta if he believes his team is the favourite to win the league this season, the Spaniard will still not say yes. After the Fulham game, Arsenal fans were singing, “We are going to win the league.”

This prompted Arteta to be asked, on his post match interview via Sky Sports, if he would have joined Arsenal fans in singing the same. To that question, the Arsenal boss answered, “I don’t know; I would be singing with them to support the team. They did exceptionally, and the amount of people we have coming here, their attitude, commitment, the energy they’re putting in, it’s incredible. We’re going to need that. It’s a game changer for us.”

Arteta appears to be keeping his cool. He presumably doesn’t want to get carried away by his team’s early success and lose perspective on the bigger picture, which is understandable. Anyway, as supporters, let’s keep the hype going because it’s what keeps us moving.

Daniel O

————————————————-