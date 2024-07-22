Arteta’s squad for Arsenal’s America tour is revealed with some interesting names in the mix

Arsenal are getting geared up to play three preseason games in America against Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Liverpool before heading back to London for the Emirates Cup.

We already knew that Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba would not be flying after being involved at the end of the Euros, and a few others like Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz will join up the squad after we have played the first match against the Cherries.

Thankfully, with Raya and Ramsdale unavailable, Karl Hein decided to extend his contract this summer so he is likely to be our main keeper in America, with the two new signings Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard hoping for a chance on the pitch as well, plus one lucky youngster in Alexei Rojas.

Arteta will have lots of first team outfield players to choose from and we are hoping to see a lot of Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira who missed most of last season and will hopefully be like new signings, and we hope to see some of our top youngsters involved as well like Nwaneri, Sagoe Jnr and Lewis-Skelly.

I am just glad we are back to proper football and am looking forward to another exciting season ahead.

Here is our full travelling squad….

Goalkeepers: Karl Hein, Tommy Setford, Lucas Nygaard, Alexei Rojas

Defenders: Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Josh Nichols, Jakub Kiwior, Ayden Heaven, Omar Rekik

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Michal Rosiak, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Ethan Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Jimi Gower

Forwards: Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Charles Sagoe Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

Let the preseason begin in style!

