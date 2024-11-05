Sterling
Arsenal News Latest News

Arteta’s Sterling decision against Newcastle offers little hope for the Chelsea loanee

Raheem Sterling’s loan move to Arsenal, facilitated by his strong connection with Mikel Arteta from their Manchester City days, has yet to bring the desired impact for either the player or the club. Initially, Sterling’s arrival appeared promising, especially given his experience and ability to perform in high-stakes matches. Arsenal even sent Reiss Nelson on loan to Fulham to make room for the England international, indicating they expected him to add depth and versatility to their attacking options.

However, Sterling has found himself on the periphery of Arsenal’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns, mostly appearing in the Carabao Cup, where Arteta typically rotates his squad. Despite his past contributions at Manchester City, where he thrived under Pep Guardiola and with Arteta as assistant coach, Sterling has struggled to break into Arsenal’s main lineup. The turning point was Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle, where Arteta made several changes in an attempt to claw back from a deficit. Instead of turning to Sterling, he opted for other players, a decision that, according to Isaan Khan of The Daily Mail, underscores how far Sterling has fallen out of Arteta’s plans:

Khan wrote, “The fact Sterling was not used, even when Arteta desperately tried to alter the make-up of his team up after the hour mark… reflects how far he has fallen from Arteta’s thinking.”

Sterling struggling at Arsenal
(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

This lack of trust from Arteta may suggest that Sterling has missed his window to impress at Arsenal. Although Sterling arrived with a point to prove—hoping that regular game time would earn him a place back in the England national team—his struggles with form have left him unable to stake a strong claim for a starting role. His limited impact raises questions about his fit within Arsenal’s system, which has increasingly relied on younger, faster, and more versatile players in attack.

Sterling’s loan spell at Arsenal may not extend beyond this season if he continues to be marginalised. Allowing him to complete his loan without renewing it could open up opportunities for emerging talents, including Reiss Nelson, who may return next season reinvigorated from his experience at Fulham. Arsenal could also reinvest in areas of greater need during the transfer windows, focusing on players who align more closely with Arteta’s vision for the squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
edu arteta
Was a salary increase the true reason Edu is leaving Arsenal?
Philippe Senderos
Former Gunner tells Inter Milan how to beat Arsenal in the Champions League
Mbeumo in action for Brentford
Arsenal may have to wait until the summer to sign in-form attacking target
Posted by

Tags Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors