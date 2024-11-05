Arteta’s Sterling decision against Newcastle offers little hope for the Chelsea loanee

However, Sterling has found himself on the periphery of Arsenal’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns, mostly appearing in the Carabao Cup, where Arteta typically rotates his squad. Despite his past contributions at Manchester City, where he thrived under Pep Guardiola and with Arteta as assistant coach, Sterling has struggled to break into Arsenal’s main lineup. The turning point was Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle, where Arteta made several changes in an attempt to claw back from a deficit. Instead of turning to Sterling, he opted for other players, a decision that, according to Isaan Khan of The Daily Mail, underscores how far Sterling has fallen out of Arteta’s plans:

Khan wrote, “The fact Sterling was not used, even when Arteta desperately tried to alter the make-up of his team up after the hour mark… reflects how far he has fallen from Arteta’s thinking.”

This lack of trust from Arteta may suggest that Sterling has missed his window to impress at Arsenal. Although Sterling arrived with a point to prove—hoping that regular game time would earn him a place back in the England national team—his struggles with form have left him unable to stake a strong claim for a starting role. His limited impact raises questions about his fit within Arsenal’s system, which has increasingly relied on younger, faster, and more versatile players in attack.

Sterling’s loan spell at Arsenal may not extend beyond this season if he continues to be marginalised. Allowing him to complete his loan without renewing it could open up opportunities for emerging talents, including Reiss Nelson, who may return next season reinvigorated from his experience at Fulham. Arsenal could also reinvest in areas of greater need during the transfer windows, focusing on players who align more closely with Arteta’s vision for the squad.