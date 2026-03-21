Arteta’s superb Wembley record gives Arsenal huge Carabao Cup boost

Mikel Arteta won his last final at Wembley as a manager, and the Spanish coach has built an outstanding record at the stadium, a factor that should provide Arsenal with confidence ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal face Manchester City tomorrow and will be focused on ensuring that the team is fully prepared to compete at the highest level and secure victory in the competition. Their approach throughout the season has been one of commitment across all tournaments, leaving them in contention for multiple honours as the campaign progresses.

Arteta’s Wembley Record

The Gunners believe they are capable of achieving significant success this season, but their ambitions must ultimately be realised through performances on the pitch. Encouragingly, Arteta’s history at Wembley offers a strong psychological boost.

As both a player and a manager, he has visited the iconic stadium eight times, and, as reported by Arsenal Media, he has won on each occasion. This remarkable record highlights his ability to prepare teams for high-pressure matches and deliver results on the biggest stage.

Arteta has enjoyed success at Wembley in both roles, lifting the FA Cup and the Community Shield as a player and as a manager. These achievements underline his familiarity with the demands of such occasions and reinforce his reputation as one of the most effective figures to lead a team at the venue.

Focus on the Final

Despite this impressive record, Arsenal understand that past success will not guarantee victory in the upcoming final. Each match presents its own unique challenges, particularly against a side of Manchester City’s quality.

The Gunners will need to produce a disciplined and determined performance if they are to secure the trophy. While Arteta’s record at Wembley may inspire confidence within the squad, the responsibility remains on the players to deliver on the pitch.

Ultimately, Arsenal have the opportunity to create a new chapter in their history, but doing so will require focus, execution, and resilience in what promises to be a fiercely contested final.