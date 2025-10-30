Arteta’s surprise Brighton pick was “equal to everything thrown at him”

As Arsenal faced Brighton in the Carabao Cup round of 16, Mikel Arteta seized the opportunity to rotate his squad – and it paid off handsomely.

The Spaniard made several changes to his starting eleven, and they delivered. Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners on the night, booking their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals where they will meet Crystal Palace.

Kepa stands out in rare appearance

One player who truly caught the eye was Kepa Arrizabalaga. Making only his second start of the season, the Spaniard produced a composed and confident performance in goal.

He delivered another assured display, no mean feat for someone who has spent most weeks watching from the bench. Against the Seagulls, he was professional, alert and well-positioned throughout.

Kepa worked tirelessly to earn his clean sheet, dealing comfortably with long-range efforts and producing a vital one-on-one save in the first half before denying another clear chance later on. Although there was one nervy moment from a corner, he handled the occasion with composure. It is remarkable that Arsenal only paid £5 million for him.

Media reaction to Kepa’s performance

So, how did the media react to his display? According to Football London, “Brilliant one-on-one save inside the opening ten minutes from Georginio Rutter to prevent an early Brighton goal. Strong throughout the game and was a great stand-in for David Raya.”

The Evening Standard noted, “Distribution a bit shaky at times, but an impressive display nonetheless.”

But it was the Express who summed it up best in my opinion: “Faced a bombardment in the first half but was equal to everything thrown at him. A strong display between the sticks.”

Most Gooners watching that night would agree he was superb. Despite not featuring since the Port Vale tie, Kepa looked focused and composed throughout. Arsenal are fortunate to have him in reserve.

It is no surprise that former Gunner Cesc Fàbregas is reportedly keen to bring him to his Como side, with talk of a possible January switch to the Serie A outfit.

Should Arsenal consider keeping Kepa as a long-term option, or would a winter move be the right decision for all parties?

Daniel O

