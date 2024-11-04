Arteta’s tinkering is not working for Arsenal and he needs to rethink his tactics

There has been much discussion about why Arsenal isn’t performing to their full potential. Of course, almost everyone believes that the team’s struggles are due to the absence of Martin Odegaard.

Without Odegaard, the Gunners struggle because they lack their leader of the press, their inside channel dribbler, the player who can make the final pass, and someone who can hold onto the ball and release it at the perfect moment.

However, his absence is not the sole cause of Arsenal’s struggles. The tactics and strategies employed ultimately lead to the struggles; injuries also play a role, but not as significantly.

Do you realize that?

Playing Thomas Partey as a right-back holds back Arsenal; yes, he shines there defensively, but he fundamentally alters our attacking setup because he doesn’t really overlap; instead, he inverts to midfield. With Timber and Ben White, Arsenal’s right wing always having an overlapping right back. Without the overlap, Bukayo becomes isolated, and that’s a joy to opponents as they gang up on him and make it harder for him to influence games.

Gabriel Martinelli is also subject to criticism, but why do we overlook the fact that he has once again struggled to find consistent partners in the left-hand side channel? He’s constantly adapting to new pairings every other match, and this makes it challenging for him and whoever he plays close to to be in sync. On the left wing, there’s really nothing to build upon; every game is like a fresh start.

Mikel Arteta has also been accused of playing players out of position to accommodate his tactics when they’re simple solutions like starting Timber at right back, Lewis Skelly at left back, or Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back, with Partey, his best midfielder, playing at midfield instead of right back.

The suggestions Arsenal are struggling because they’re missing players like Martin Odegaard are valid, but there’s some tactical decisions that should have been done better.

It shouldn’t be difficult to instruct Partey to overlap. It wouldn’t be risky to play a double pivot with Mikel Merino and Declan Rice, and then use Ethan Nwaneri as a #10. Additionally, how about instructing Kai Havertz to stay up top and avoid being everywhere on the pitch but not where he needs to be?

What do you think?

Jack Anderson

