Arteta’s “unprecedented” comment is music to my ears…

Arteta makes 'Unprecedented' Comment! By Dan Smith
Over the year there has been a debate about Mikel Arteta which often divides our fan base. There’s those who got carried away in the summer predicting a title challenge and claiming he was better than Pep Guardiola. Alternatively there were Gooners who wanted Arteta sacked before Christmas (and still do).
My own stance was I always have wanted the Spaniard to succeed but can’t put my finger on why.
I haven’t enjoyed our style of football and refuse to offer any excuses for our season. If the previous regime never finished 8th how can I blame them now? Plus very few new managers walk into a job where everything is perfect. If there were no issues to fix there wouldn’t be a reason for a managerial change.
Yet I find myself having more patience with our current boss then I ever did Unai Emery.
It’s not like I’m scared to point out mistakes when I see them. For example I was critical, not that he dropped Ozil, but his failure to bring in anyone more creative.
Yet I never wanted him gone which on the surface is strange.
Our worst League finish in 25 years, our worst start in longer and 10th at the beginning of March and the most boring style of play in my lifetime. So why haven’t I given up on the Spaniard?
This week he reminded me why when he spoke openly and honestly about our transfer policy.
It’s the same reason he won me over when he had his first ever press conference. After years of getting used to our best players wanting to leave, the likes of AFTV calling the remaining of the squad the C word, it was nice to hear someone speak so proudly about the badge.
Call me naïve, but the whole ‘When Arsenal knock, it’s a different knock ….’ I believed were genuine and can imagine that’s infectious to be around.
When we beat City and Liverpool last season, Arteta was quick to remind anyone getting carried away just how big that gap is.
Patrick Vieira once said that Jose Mourinho taught him that the opposition can be better than you but that doesn’t mean they will win. You simply have to find another way to beat them. Maybe you train harder, work more on set pieces. Etc.
I believe we have a young coach who believes that he can make talent better, and if they share his ethos and work ethic, he can teach them to how to improve. Yes, he’s a rookie but he has self-belief and ambition. My long term worry his is employers won’t match that ambition.
At his Burnley pre match press conference he reminded me of why I have kept the faith even though I can’t argue the results haven’t been good enough.
Previewing the next transfer window Arteta told Arsenal.com: “We will see. We are planning what’s going to happen in the summer. It will depend on where we finish, how we finish. I think what we had to in December is unprecedented for a club of this stature. To do the amount of transactions that we had to make it tells you as well where we are.”
That’s music to my ears because in life you should be the best version of yourself and here was our manager publicly admitting our position isn’t good enough.
To find any solution you have to admit there’s a problem and I needed to be reassured that we as a club were not settling, that they recognise this season is unacceptable and a plan is in motion to fix it.
Of course during a pandemic, us being in Europe or not will affect budgets, but I still expect Edu to have a list of targets ready. That’s his job.
Arteta could easily have hidden behind our youngsters, made the excuses about VAR, gone on about conspiracy theories, blamed the previous regime or claimed we are only …. points behind whoever.
That’s what some gooners have done this season. They tried to justify 10th in March and almost accepted it. You can say it’s not good enough without being against the manager.
Don’t get me wrong we have been promised funding before (usually before a kit launch) but this feels different.
Arteta is smart enough to not say this if it wasn’t true, because he would be in effect going above the owners head and giving supporters false hope. Unless he’s calling Me Kroenke’s bluff?
Either way the current manager of Arsenal isn’t accepting our current position. It could just be a very smart man telling me what I want to hear by offering some romantic sound bites.
We will find out this summer if this really is an ‘unprecedented’ time or the same as uaual
Dan
I’m glad to say that i was neither getting carried away or wanted MA sacked.one thing Dan i found your statement”i have always wanted Arteta to succeed but couldn’t put my finger on why..”surprising surely if your manager is successful so is your club no?
Another very good article Dan, and your correct when saying the majority of fans want the manager to be successful. We are paying the cost of appointing an inexperienced novice who has no doubt cost us anFA Cup place and at least 10 points in the league due to his negligence. For every Leicester away ( and there have not been too many) we have Burnley, Villa and Wolves at home. The so-called defensive improvements that were being creamed over by some have now come back to haut them.
He talks a good job. He is obviously very capable. And there do is no ou t he wants the job.Will he prove himself good enough?We Will know after Liverpool at home.
Why after the Liverpool game?
Precisely Siamois, Why after the Liverpool game , as you say! What ever does Phil expect ONE game to tell us that we will not otherwise know!
Despite the fact that he and I do not like each other I do, in general, much respect his knowledge and long term support of our club, so with that in mind I found THAT comment an odd one for a mature fan.
On MA, I believe that those who support MA , who are ,in general (as I have noticed) the older fans on here, tend to look at MAs personal qualities and the size of the task he inherited plus the Scrooge owner who has held ALL our managers back since he first came in 2007.
Our squad right now is massively more promising than the one MA inherited and much – not all but most- of the sub standard players are gone and some exciting players come in.
Looking ahead, as mature fans tend to do, while not judging ENTIRELY on league position, our outlook is far brighter than when MA first arrived. In the world of instant gratification where so many young fans live AND one or two more mature ones too, people make hasty judgements.
I take the longer view and look far deeper than JUST current league position. And I believe we mature fans are right and the hasty ones are profoundly wrong.
BTW, unlike some , I do NOT hold Emery PRIMARILY responsible for the state of the squad that MA inherited.
Before Emery, I wanted Arteta badly, not because of anything but one single reason.
Arsene Wenger, Wenger’s comment about Arteta’s ability and future made me felt like “Wow okay this is an interesting one I’d like to see through”.
And he has shown he can be flexible, when he came, saw our defenders, we switched to a defensive style of play while on the counter.
This season it’s not been defensive, it’s more of trying to balance the attack and figure it out.
What style of play do we have? Well for one we are a defensive team who doesn’t play on the defense. Our defensive unit is more solid now and it doesn’t limit our attack or make us less reliable like the previous regime.
He keeps clearing the team and making space to bring in better players.
2: we play with more identity on the pitch, unlike under the Emery regime. Players actually know their roles, what they’re meant to do on the pitch and where to be.
Personal indiscipline let us down a whole lot this season with those players getting red cards for simply no reason, bar the Luiz incident.
3. He’s clearly changed the poor culture the club and players had over the last 5 years.
4: Handled player power and sent a messay no single player is bigger than the team.
5: Despite claims that he’s man management is bad, we’ve seen otherwise. Emery promoted Saka, yeah, who’s getting the best out of Saka though? Who’s getting the best out of Xhaka though? Who keeps having one on one with Pepe and trying to help Pepe though and have we started seeing results of those extra sessions with Pepe?
He’s made a few mistakes and poor decisions. He’s learning, he’ll grow into it. He’s not stupid to think he has the team to compete with others. He doesn’t hide behind players and excuses, he takes the blame when things are going wrong and admits they need to work better?
Am I happy we are 10th? Hell no, but am I willing to give this sorta person the time needed? Hell yeah I am ready to give him the time as I’ve seen him handled a whole lot that Emery couldn’t handle.
Also while I was tough on Emery, perhaps Emery’s biggest mistake was allowing the culture exist under him and giving in to player power. In the end the players let him down big time as he couldn’t change the culture with tough hands.
It’s not looking good now, but I’m riding the storm out with this one
EDDIE, WHAT A WISE, MATURE AND SENSIBLE POST WITH FULL CONTEXT AND IF I MAY SAY SO, EXTREMELY WELL PUT!
Some positives of Mikel’s first year
won the FA & CS against formidable opposition
stood up to nuisance characters and booted them out, that itself is like lifting a trophy.
shored up the defense, no more whipping by the elite.
Coached ESR, Saka, Cedric to be better players. You can add Xhaka to this list, but the odd mistake is anticipated every 10 minutes.
Considering that Laca, Bellerin will be leaving and hopefully Elneny, Nelson, Torrera, Luiz,more reinforcements will come, the future is bright.
As I always was of the opinion, this year is a waste as he could not have the players he wanted, now that the most are gone/going, next season will be our season.
I never wanted Arteta here as our Manager but because he helped get us FA Cup, I’m happy to give him rest of the season. If we finish 7th or above then we should keep him. (Aslo If we win the EL we should keep him.) If no trophy and we finish 8th again or lower than we should look for a new Manager
My criteria is very low. All I want is improvement in the Premier League. 7th is the minimum allowable
We spent a lot of money. Its about management and coaching now
Dan, this article echoes my mind.
Unlike you however, I can boldly state the reasons why I believe in Arteta and by extension Edu but for brevity and to avoid deviating from this fine article, I would only outline one.
One unpopular reason why I believe in Arteta and Edu is because they are young and I think they would be desperate to succeed. Yes mistakes have been made and will always be made as it is in football and life in general but they are smart and innovative in their thinking.
I have faith this pair would build this club and bring the much awaited glory days back, we are almost there and we will get there!
“Yes, he’s a rookie but he has self-belief and ambition. My long term worry his is employers won’t match that ambition.”
Exactly! He, alongside Edu has a point to proof, and if the ambition is there, the rotten mentality will quickly disappear and we can start seeing changes in the the way things are done. I get your worry though, what I can’t also explain is why I am so confident the owners would match his ambition this time, Arsenal will be back! Onwards and Upwards I say!
#COYG!!!
Why do most of us have the same mind?You spoke my heart out Dan
Do I want him to succeed? Yes and so is every Arsenal fan. Can he succeed? He hasn’t shown anything this season to prove so. As a matter of fact the tangible evidence so far shows he won’t.
Saying that he will succeed in the future is based more on hope than actual fact in my opinion.
I don’t have big football brain to understand the game deeply but in my 20 years or so of being a fan I have seen what decide if a manager stay or go in a big club is results.
I don’t hate Arteta and frankly I don’t care who is the manager as long as the team get satisfactory results.