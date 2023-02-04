Arteta’s verdict on Arsenal’s transfer window – “Tricky but positive”

No Excuses; Arteta “What we have to do is train really well and win”

Arsenal simply needs to win the Premier League this season; they can’t have been so good for nothing. There were concerns about Arsenal’s squad depth and how it might impede their title run, but Arteta now, after the winter transfer window, has a stronger squad to lead Arsenal to a famous title win after 18 years .

During his press conference on Friday, the Spaniard was asked if, after having a productive January transfer window, he now just had to win the Premier League title, no excuses.

“If you want to put it that way, that’s fine,” he replied, as per Arsenal.com. “What we have to do is train really well and win, and play well to win. That’s the only thing we can do.

“We knew that in this market you have to adapt and be flexible and ready for inconvenience. We’ve done that, and the most important thing is the profile of the person, and the quality that we bring in makes us better. We had three main key areas of positions that we wanted to improve and fulfil. It was tricky but positive in the end.”

So far this season, Arsenal has demonstrated that it is the real deal in the Premier League. They have 16 wins (it will be 17 with a win over Everton), 2 draws, and 1 loss in 19 games. They are 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, so if Arteta can get his team to match or even outperform them in the rest of the campaign, the Premier League title will end up at the Emirates.

Come on Tottenham!

Sam p

WATCH – The boss talks about Martinelli’s contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park…….”



WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids