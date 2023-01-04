Arteta’s vision has made Arsenal “this connected to each other”

Why Deny It? Arsenal Are Becoming A Dream Team….

Is Arsenal currently the dream team that many other teams will seek to emulate? Laura Woods, an outspoken pundit and Arsenal supporter, believes so. She admits that everything going on at Arsenal is making her heart happy. Arteta, she claims, has been working his magic behind the scenes, using Martin Odegaard’s £30 million swoop as an example of how Arteta’s decisions are paying off.

Ohhh ARSENAL!!! Bloody hell 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) December 26, 2022

According to Woods, Odegaard has truly been something special, and Arteta may have recognised it from the start, even if many others did not. About Arsenal probably being the dream team in the PL at the moment, she said, “I think a lot of people were sleeping on Arsenal in general,” she said on talkSPORT.

“I think while that was happening, Mikel Arteta was knitting together this amazing plan that he had, and I think a lot of credit needs to go to hierarchy for backing Arteta and backing his vision.

“I’ve not seen an Arsenal team this connected to each other for years! for years and years.”

On Odegaard standing out among the rest, she said, “I said, ‘Martin Odegaard for £30 million?’

“I hate myself for questioning that. I hate myself for that. But I love this Arsenal side.

“I think the vision as well from Arteta to give Odegaard the captaincy as well, they see things we don’t, how this guy operates around the club, and I think that was an inspired move to give him the captaincy.”

Three years ago, not much could be said about Arsenal; now, blogs like ours can’t go a day without expressing how brilliant Arsenal is.

What a fantastic time to be a gunner!

