Arteta wants the Arsenal players and fans to be proud of our club again

There is no doubt that with three managers and an 8th place finish, this has not been one of Arsenal’s better years, but we have improved dramatically under Mikel Arteta and can only be proud that he has led us to his first trophy after just 8 months at the club, while having to deal with a global pandemic.

When he arrived he explained that he knew how the club worked and wanted the Gunners to return to their former glory, and so far he has stuck to his word completely. After our historic 14th FA cup win yesterday he sent a heartfelt message to the fans. “It’s a great start!” he said on Arsenal.com.

“Thank you so much for being so supportive all the time and for the reception I got on the first day when I walked through this incredible door.

“I completely understood that the needs of this football club are so high and I want to meet those demands. I know that there are expectations and this trophy is for them, for them to enjoy and for them to be proud of their club and their support and the players that they always cheer for.

“Hopefully they can enjoy it together and maintain the distance, please. I want them to enjoy it because it’s all yours!

“I had only one mission when I came here and it was to make the players and the staff believe that we could do it,’ he added. “We had to change that energy and that mentality.

“Just by seeing them in the dressing room all together, the way they enjoy the professionalism and their time together… it makes me more proud and it’s a consequence of that, that afterwards we can achieve things and win titles together.”

He certainly has made an excellent start to his managerial career after so many years as Arsenal’s midfielder and captain under Arsene Wenger. If Arteta is half as successful as his mentors Guardiola and Wenger, I for one will be over the moon…