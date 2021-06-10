Is this out-of-favour Juventus star a possible alternative to Odegaard?

Arsenal is keen on Martin Odegaard after his fine performance for them on loan in the second half of last season.

The Norwegian was one of the best players in the squad and Mikel Arteta is keen to bring him back.

Real Madrid still has long-term plans for him and the appointment of a new manager by the Spanish side could make them want him in their squad for the next campaign.

Arsenal’s plans to make Emi Buendia their player as an alternative to Odegaard has failed after the Argentinean joined Aston Villa.

One of the finest attacking midfielders around Europe that they can get now is Arthur.

The Brazilian joined Juventus from Barcelona last summer, but the 2020/2021 season wasn’t the best for him.

Todofichajes says he is one of the players that new Juve manager, Max Allegri wants to sell.

If the Gunners cannot sign Odegaard, would you accept a move for Arthur even though he didn’t do well in Italy last season?

The Brazilian is one of the finest passers of the ball, dribbles well and can shoot from distance, according to Whoscored.

Arsenal needs a player with these attributes and at 24, Arthur still has a lot of room for improvements.

I see him as a fine alternative to Odegaard and a better option than the likes of Philippe Coutinho. Would you like to see him play at the Emirates?

