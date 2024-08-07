As Arsenal have the very best defence in the League, our strikers should also improve by training with them

Arsenal should aim to be at their very best next season, and having a strong attack will be crucial after it somewhat disappointed them last season.

With their impressive recruitment, Arsenal seems poised to elevate their forwards’ game to new heights. With the recent arrival of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, the Gunners now have an incredibly strong defense. Once Arteta settles on who between Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, and Calafiori makes his back four, he could have a solid defensive line that can withstand even the toughest of attacks.

Arsenal definitely has the best defensive squad to choose from. And it’s pretty cool that at the Sobha Realty training centre, Kai Havertz, Bukayo, and Martinelli get to train against some of the best defenders in the world. And when you’re accustomed to facing off against Saliba, Calafiori, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, and Timber, there’s nothing that should intimidate you.

Actually, when you face them in training, it gives you the confidence to go up against any defender, including the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Manuel Akanji, and Eder Militao. That feeling of being unstoppable is truly empowering. And it’s not just that they’re unstoppable; it’s that they’ll keep improving and reaching the levels at which we need them to be the most fierce attack.

Surely, having the best defence in the Premier League should really help improve your strikers tobe the very best to get past them.

