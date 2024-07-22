As Arsenal Women’s Aussie trio join the Olympics camp, there are injury concerns..

The Matildas, Australia’s Women’s football team, have just arrived at their Marseille training base ahead of the Olympics, which begin on Thursday.

Arsenal Women’s Kyra Cooney-Cross is okay and ready to feature. However, one concern for the Matildas heading into these games was the fitness of Cooney-Cross’s Arsenal teammates Steph Catley (captain) and Caitlin Foord.

Foord withdrew from the Matildas’ game against Canada last weekend owing to an injury. On the treatment table, she joined Steph Catley, who had arrived at the Matildas camp with a lower leg injury.

There has been no official injury update on the two Gunners’ progress as they strive to be fit to help the Matildas compete for gold. Despite this, recent training pictures from their Marseille base strongly suggest that Foord might be returning to fitness, as evidenced by an Instagram post showing her participating in training. The post had the caption, “First #Paris2024 training in the books.”

Surely, based on that post, Caitlin Foord is back on the training pitch and ready to play a role in the Matildas’ Olympic gold quest. Hopefully, Steph Catley will also be fit in time to captain the Matildas to victory.

That said, the Matildas are in Group B of the Olympics women’s football alongside Germany, Zambia, and the USA. The fixtures are as follows:

26 July: Australia versus Germany

29 July: Australia vs. Zambia;

1 August: Australia versus the USA

All the best to our Gunner trio, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross!

And let’s hope injuries aren’t starting to build ahead of Arsenal’s WSL season..

Michelle M

