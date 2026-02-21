“As bad of a season” Darren Fletcher predicts Tottenham v Arsenal

Arsenal will be determined to avoid any slip-ups when they face Tottenham tomorrow, yet the Lilywhites are equally desperate for a positive result.

The North London Derby arrives at a critical stage of the season for both sides, with significant consequences attached to the outcome. Spurs are uncomfortably close to the relegation zone and require points to steer clear of further danger, while Arsenal have seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table reduced in recent weeks.

The Gunners are keen to ensure that the squad remains focused and in strong condition for the decisive run-in. However, signs of tension have begun to surface, adding further intrigue to an already high-stakes encounter.

High Stakes For Both Clubs

This fixture presents a stern test for both teams. Tottenham’s precarious league position gives them added motivation, while Arsenal understand that any further dropped points could prove costly in the title race. Spurs will undoubtedly seek to frustrate their rivals and capitalise on any nerves within the Arsenal ranks.

A positive result would provide immense satisfaction for the Tottenham supporters, particularly if it has an impact on Arsenal’s pursuit of the league crown.

Fletcher Predicts A Spurs Response

Offering his assessment of the contest, Darren Fletcher said on TNT Sports, as quoted by TNT Sports:

“Tottenham are under pressure and Igor Tudor is now in there as the manager. We’ve seen the new-manager bounce that Forest got and I think we might get something similar with Spurs. As bad of a season as Tottenham are having, if they can be one of the reasons Arsenal don’t win the league, that starts to alter things. I think they will find a result and there will be goals.”

His comments suggest that Tottenham’s change in leadership could inspire an immediate reaction. With pride, survival, and title ambitions all at stake, the derby promises to be fiercely contested and potentially decisive for both campaigns.